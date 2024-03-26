^

Korean Wave

Exo's D.O. returning to Manila for 'Bloom' Asia tour

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 26, 2024 | 3:36pm
Exo's D.O. returning to Manila for 'Bloom' Asia tour
EXO's D.O.
EXO via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Doh Kyung Soo or D.O. of the Korean boyband EXO is coming back to Manila as part of his upcoming "Bloom" Asia fan concert tour.

The Philippine capital was named as one of the 11 stops of the tour, with D.O. performing in Manila on August 31 before wrapping the tour in Singapore a month later.

Concert promoter Wilbros Live confirmed D.O.'s Manila stop but is yet to announce the venue and ticketing details.

Coincidentally, the promoter is also the organizer of another EXO member's concert later this year, with Baekhyun performing in the Araneta Coliseum on April 13.

EXO last visited the Philippines as a complete group back in 2018 for its "ElyXiOn" concert. D.O. was undergoing military service when EXO returned in 2019 for "EXplOration."

After debuting with the group over a decade ago, D.O. released his first extended play "Sympathy" in 2021, following his discharge from the military.

A month after releasing his second extended play "Expectation," D.O. confirmed all his solo activities would be handled by long-time manager Nam Kyung Soo under Company SooSoo.

D.O.'s group activities with EXO are still being handled by SM Entertainment.

The artist also appeared in a number of films and shows like "100 Days My Prince," "Bad Prosecutor," "Pure Love," "My Annoying Brother," "Room No. 7," "Swing Kids," "It's Okay, That's Love," and most recently, "The Moon."

RELATED: K-pop group Aespa concert film gets global cinema release

