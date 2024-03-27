^

Korean Wave

'What's Wrong With Secretary Kim' star Park Min Young making first-ever Manila visit in May

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 27, 2024 | 11:45am
'What's Wrong With Secretary Kim' star Park Min Young making first-ever Manila visit in May
Park Min-young in "Forecasting Love and Weather"
Netflix / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The Korean star of "What's Wrong With Secretary Kim" and "When The Weather Is Fine" Park Min Young will be having her first-ever fan meeting in the Philippines this May.

Min Young is set to drop by the Philippines for "My Brand New Day" event on May 12 in SM SkyDome in Quezon City.

Event organizers CDM Entertainment released the seat plan and ticketing prices for Min Young's fan meeting:

  • The MVP section right in front of the stage costs P9,500;
  • the VIP section right behind it costs P6,500;
  • and the MY Zone sections (found on the outer left, right, and center portions of the the SM SkyDome) cost P4,000.

Each section comes with their own benefits, with the MVP section getting the best lot as fans who get such seats will get photos with Min Young in groups of 20, a goodbye session, a MY's gift, an event poster, and 100 individuals will get a signed poster.

Those in the VIP and MY Zone sections will get a goodbye session, a MY's gift, an event poster, and 50 fans from each section will get a signed poster.

Tickets will be available for purchase on April 13 at noon on CDM Entertainment's website.

The 38-year-old actress is also known for starring in other series like "Her Private Life," "Queen for Seven Days," "Forecasting Love and Weather," "City Hunter," "Dr. Jin," "Healer," "Love In Contract," "A New Leaf," "Glory Jane," "Remember," and most recently, "Marry My Husband."

A Filipino adaptation of "What's Wrong With Secretary Kim" recently began airing on Viu starring Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino in the lead roles.

