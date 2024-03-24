Kim Soo Hyun's agency says dating rumors with Kim Sae Ron 'not true'

MANILA, Philippines — Kim Soo-hyun's agency on Sunday released a statement saying that the dating rumors between the actor and actress Kim Sae-ron are "not true."

News about the two allegedly dating broke out late Saturday after Sae-ron's Instagram stories last February 24 went viral.

Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, issued a clarifactory statement regarding the viral photo.

"We are informing you that Kim Soo-hyun’s dating rumors are not currently true. The photo that has been spread online appears to have been taken in the past, when [Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron] were under the same agency, and we are completely unable to understand the motivation behind Kim Sae-ron’s action [of posting the photo]," said the agency as reported on Korean entertainment site Soompi.com.

The agency said they will take "strong legal action in response to malicious slander and insulting posts that defame our actor’s character or honor."

It appealed to the public to "refrain from writing rumors or groundless speculation" regarding the issue.

Sae-ron has been inactive in the Korean showbiz industry after her drunk driving case in April last year.

The former child actress was fined with 20 million won (about $15,000) after the Seoul Central District Court found her guilty of drunk driving in May 18, 2022 in Cheongdam, Gangnam in capital Seoul.

Soo-hyun currently stars opposite Kim Ji-won in the hit romantic drama "Queen of Tears."

