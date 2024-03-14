^

Korean Wave

K-pop group Unis with Filipino members to hold fan sign tour in Manila, Cebu

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 14, 2024 | 1:04pm
K-pop group Unis with Filipino members to hold fan sign tour in Manila, Cebu
The eight-member K-pop group Unis includes Filipinos Gehlee Dangca and Elisia Parmisano and Filipino-Korean Jin Hyeonju.
F&F Entertainment

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino K-pop singers Gehlee Dangca and Elisia Parmisano along with Filipino-Korean Jin Hyeonju will be visiting the Philippines in May for the fan sign tour of their group, Unis.

CDM Entertainment announced the group's fan signing event on March 12. 

"The universe has finally aligned for U & I. Filipino fans, this is your chance to meet the new gen of K-POP!" read the caption on the agency's Instagram post. 

The upcoming eight-member girl group will hold its fan sign tour on May 4 in Cebu and May 5 to 6 in Manila. 

The agency said to watch out for more details about the event. 

Formed through the survival show "Universe Ticket," Elisia and Gehlee were among the eight aspiring K-pop singers who make Unis. 

Hyeonju was known as Belle in another K-pop group Cignature. The other members of Unis are South Koreans Bang Yunha, Lim Seowon and Oh Yoona, and Japanese Nana and Kotoko.

Unis is set to debut this March 27 as confirmed by South Korean music label F&F Entertainment. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

RELATED: Another Filipina teen Elisia to make K-pop debut

