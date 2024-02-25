5 reasons to watch revenge K-drama 'Marry My Husband'

MANILA, Philippines — Amazon Prime ushered 2024 with a revenge Korean drama (K-drama), "Marry My Husband."

Based on a highly popular webtoon by Sung So-jak, the series stars Park Min-young as the protagonist Kung Ji-won who wakes up 10 years earlier after her accidental murder by her cheating husband Park Min-hwan (Lee Yi-kyung ) and her best friend Jung Su-min (Song Ha-yoon).

Viewers were hooked for eight weeks with its riveting plot of betrayal, revenge and second chances. Here are the top five reasons why "Marry My Husband" is arguably one of the best K-dramas that ever aired:

Spoilers ahead

Fast-paced story

The drama's pilot episode immediately tells the narrative of how Ji-Won was betrayed and ultimately killed by her husband and best friend.

On a serendipitous turn of events, Ji-won wakes up 10 years before her murder. Determined not to commit the same mistakes, she plots her revenge by marrying her best friend Su-Min to her then-boyfriend Park Min-young so that her grim fate will be transferred to her.

Along the way, she develops an alliance and eventual romance with her boss, Yoo Ji-hyuk (Na-In woo), who also travels back.

All 16 episodes are fast-paced and well scripted. Each episode has a gripping ending that leaves its viewers wanting for more.

Perfect casting

Park Min -young and Na In-Woo’s palpable chemistry is so magical. Both actors look so good together that many fans wished they end up together in real life.

Viewers were swooning over Yoo Ji-hyuk as Ji-Won’s knight in shining armor who will do anything and everything just to keep his love safe. Meanwhile, Min-young’s commanding portrayal as Ji-won is so classy and powerful.

Moreover, the "thorns" in Ji -won’s life, namely, her manipulative best friend Su-Min, played flawlessly by Song Ha-yoon, and the ruthless husband, Park Min-hwan, portrayed by Lee Ki-yung fit, their roles to a tee. Both their effective portrayals made the series exciting to watch as fans waited for their much-deserved karma.

Second chance story done right

What makes "Marry My Husband" an interesting watch is its beautiful storytelling about second chances. The time travel element makes the series ask the viewer this burning question, “What if I can relive my life again?”

On their new found chance in life, Ji-won strived to be a better version of herself as she exacted revenge to her nemesis. Meanwhile, Ji-hyuk did not waste time showing his unrequited love for Ji-won.

Faithful to the source material

"Marry My Husband" is based on the popular web toon and delightfully stayed faithful to the source material. The live-action adaption fleshed out Ji-won’s character, especially as a loving daughter.

It was later revealed that her departed dad was the one who gave Ji-hyuk the chance to travel back in time (as the father chose him to be Ji-won’s husband).

'HEA'

The recently concluded K-drama had a very beautiful ending with Ji-won and Ji-hyuk having a grand fairytale-like wedding, garnering all-time ratings for the show.

Fans cheered as they were able to rewrite their destiny despite their against-all-odds love story.

It’s probably the best K-drama this writer has seen in a long time since "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" in 2021. This revenge series reminds its audience to be the best version of oneself especially when they are given a second chance.

RELATED: Park Min Young commits to new role in upcoming revenge drama