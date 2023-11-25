^

Korean Wave

Park Min Young commits to new role in upcoming revenge drama

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 25, 2023 | 2:33pm
Park Min Young commits to new role in upcoming revenge drama
Korean actress Park Min-young in character as a terminally ill patient in the upcoming drama "Marry My Husband."
TVN

MANILA, Philippines — Park Min-young impressed Korean drama fans when they saw the newly released stills of her upcoming revenge drama titled "Marry My Husband." 

The stills showed Min-young a few pounds lighter, sporting glasses and a beanie. She sports on an intriguing face while appearing to wear a hospital gown. 

According to an article on Soompi, the K-drama star will take on a role of a terminally ill woman who finds out that her husband and best friend were having an affair. 

"Marry My Husband" is an adaptation of the web novel by Sung So-jak. 

Min-young will play the role of Kang Ji-won who is best friends with Jung Soo-min (Song Ha-yoon), who will have an affair with her husband Park Min-hwan (Lee Yi-kyung). 

Ji-won finds the rare opportunity of being able to travel back in time where she takes on her revenge on her cheating husband and best friend. During this time, she meets Yoo Ji-hyeok (Na In-woo). 

"Marry My Husband" is set to premiere in January 2024. 

RELATED: Park Min Young summoned as witness in ex-boyfriend's embezzlement case

