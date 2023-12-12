^

Korean Wave

BTS reunite for remaining members' military enlistment

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 12, 2023 | 5:57pm
BTS reunite for remaining members' military enlistment
BTS reuniting ahead or RM and V's enlistment in the military
BTS via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop boy band BTS reunited as two more members, RM and V, officially enlisted for Korea's mandatory military service.

The group convened at a military boot camp in Nonsan, in Korea's South Chungcheong Province, to see off RM and V before they begin basic military training for the next five weeks.

A few fans also congregated outside the camp's entrance despite the drizzling weather, this even as BTS' label Big Hit Music asked fans to give the artists and their families privacy for the enlistment.

Jimin and Jungkook enlisted a day after RM and V. Jin, J-Hope, and Suga are already serving, the latter as a social worker due to a previous shoulder injury.

Jin, who is currently on vacation from service, even posted a photo of himself in uniform on Instagram with RM and V, writing in the caption in Korean "Don’t get hurt, and return safely my babies."

On the community platform Weverse, RM and V shared their thoughts with fans prior to enlisting, with RM admitting some nervousness and fears but hopeful of what he will gain from the service.

"Even though there may be times when I feel lonely and melancholy, I think I already feel replete inside with that love. I hope that I, too, can be that kind of presence for you," RM also said. "This goodbye is just a goodbye for a little while! Let’s meet in the future. I love you a lot."

Meanwhile, V said he was excited, "Even though those I'll be going to the military with may be younger than me, I think I'll be able to learn new things by talking to them... As we always have, let's make precious memories after I return. I will really miss you, and I really love you, so please wait for me until then."

With all the members now in military service, BTS is on track to regroup in 2025.

RELATED: BTS' Jungkook pens letter to ARMY ahead of December military enlistment

vuukle comment

BTS

KPOP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
BTS label gives updates on remaining members' military enlistment process
7 days ago

BTS label gives updates on remaining members' military enlistment process

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Big Hit Music, the record label of BTS, has released more information about the military enlistment process of its remaining...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Lookalikes' Liza Soberano, Nancy McDonie star in Korean series 'Hwaiting'
12 days ago

'Lookalikes' Liza Soberano, Nancy McDonie star in Korean series 'Hwaiting'

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 days ago
Actress Liza Soberano has joined the cast of Korean TV series "Hwaiting." 
Korean Wave
fbtw
Park Min Young commits to new role in upcoming revenge drama
November 25, 2023 - 2:33pm

Park Min Young commits to new role in upcoming revenge drama

By Kathleen A. Llemit | November 25, 2023 - 2:33pm
Park Min-young impressed Korean drama fans when they saw the newly released stills of her upcoming revenge drama titled "Marry...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BLACKPINK members receive honorary MBEs from King Charles III
November 23, 2023 - 4:55pm

BLACKPINK members receive honorary MBEs from King Charles III

By Kristofer Purnell | November 23, 2023 - 4:55pm
Members of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK have been named honorary Members of the Order of the British Empire for their roles...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS' Jungkook pens letter to ARMY ahead of December military enlistment
November 23, 2023 - 1:21pm

BTS' Jungkook pens letter to ARMY ahead of December military enlistment

By Kristofer Purnell | November 23, 2023 - 1:21pm
Korean artist Jungkook has penned a letter to fans regarding his upcoming enlistment for the military, shortly after it was...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BLACKPINK visits Buckingham Palace for state banquet
November 22, 2023 - 5:40pm

BLACKPINK visits Buckingham Palace for state banquet

By Kristofer Purnell | November 22, 2023 - 5:40pm
Korean girl group BLACKPINK was among the esteemed guests at a state banquet inside Buckingham Palace, honoring 140 years...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with