BTS reunite for remaining members' military enlistment

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop boy band BTS reunited as two more members, RM and V, officially enlisted for Korea's mandatory military service.

The group convened at a military boot camp in Nonsan, in Korea's South Chungcheong Province, to see off RM and V before they begin basic military training for the next five weeks.

A few fans also congregated outside the camp's entrance despite the drizzling weather, this even as BTS' label Big Hit Music asked fans to give the artists and their families privacy for the enlistment.

Jimin and Jungkook enlisted a day after RM and V. Jin, J-Hope, and Suga are already serving, the latter as a social worker due to a previous shoulder injury.

Jin, who is currently on vacation from service, even posted a photo of himself in uniform on Instagram with RM and V, writing in the caption in Korean "Don’t get hurt, and return safely my babies."

On the community platform Weverse, RM and V shared their thoughts with fans prior to enlisting, with RM admitting some nervousness and fears but hopeful of what he will gain from the service.

"Even though there may be times when I feel lonely and melancholy, I think I already feel replete inside with that love. I hope that I, too, can be that kind of presence for you," RM also said. "This goodbye is just a goodbye for a little while! Let’s meet in the future. I love you a lot."

Meanwhile, V said he was excited, "Even though those I'll be going to the military with may be younger than me, I think I'll be able to learn new things by talking to them... As we always have, let's make precious memories after I return. I will really miss you, and I really love you, so please wait for me until then."

With all the members now in military service, BTS is on track to regroup in 2025.

RELATED: BTS' Jungkook pens letter to ARMY ahead of December military enlistment