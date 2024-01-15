^

Korean Wave

'We gave you all our love': Seventeen thanks Filo Carats

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 15, 2024 | 8:05am
'We gave you all our love': Seventeen thanks Filo Carats
K-pop group Seventeen at their Philippine Follow concert
Seventeen via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop group Seventeen thanked Filo Carats for attending their sold-out "Follow" concert in Philippine Stadium in Bocaue, Bulacan.

In their X account, the group posted some photos of their concert. 

"Moments that shine with carats. Today we gave you all our love. We will always stand next to Carat," Seventeen wrote in Korean. 

Seventeen opened their three-hour concert with "Super," followed by "Don Quixote," "Clap," "Don't Wanna Cry," "F*ck My Life," "Thanks," "Dust," "Pinwheel," "Highlight," "I Don't Understand But I Luv U," and "Back It Up."

The group also performed "Back it Up," "Fire," "Home Run," "Left & Right," "Beautiful," "April Shower," "Kidult," "Anyone," "Good To Me" and "Hot."

They ended the the show with their encore performance of "Sara," "Run To You," "To You," "Call Call Call" and "Very Nice."

SEVENTEEN
Philstar
