SB19, Seventeen's BSS among performers at Asia Artist Awards 2023

P-pop group SB19 at the launch of their newest EP "Pagtatag" on June 9, 2023 in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop sensation SB19 will take the stage of the Asia Artist Awards 2023 (AAA) when it holds its ceremony for the first time in the country in the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on December 14.

SB19 will do a "special collaboration" with &TEAM, Hybe's boy band based in Japan and South Korea, according to StarNews Korea.

With over 100 songs in six hours and 30 minutes, the show will also feature Seventeen's sub-unit BSS, who will be performing its single “Fighting,” featuring Lee Young-ji.

Kim Jaejoong will be celebrating his 20th year with a performance.

Host Kang Daniel will also heat up the stage.

Other performers include Ash Island and Paul Blanco.

Filipino celebrities attending include Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla and Melai Cantiveros.

The AAA red carpet will start at 1 p.m. (Korea time), while the show begins at 3 p.m. In the Philippines, the show will be broadcast through Lazada Philippines.

