New BTS docuseries arriving this December

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 22, 2023 | 9:46am
K-pop sensation BTS have ascended to global superstardom since their debut in 2013
BTS via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — A new documentary series about the Kpop boy band BTS will stream on Disney+ beginning December 20.

The eight-part "BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star" will follow the group's decade-long career to date and feature in-depth interviews with each of the group's members — RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

A short teaser for the docuseries showed snippets of the interviews, documented before Jin, J-Hope, and Suga enlisted for South Korea's mandatory military service.

The enlistment was among the reasons for BTS' ongoing hiatus as well as embarking on solo projects, though the group plans to reunite in 2025 once all members have completed their duties.

"The upcoming docuseries also shines a spotlight on highly personal moments from their past, including how they felt about meeting each other for the first time; their initial contract renewal process; the difficulties of isolating during COVID," the streaming platform said in a statement.

Also appearing on the series are Bang Si-Hyuk, chairman of BTS' label Hybe, and the author of "Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record Of BTS"  Kang Myeongseok.

The first two episodes of "BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star" will drop on December 20, and two new episodes will follow every Wednesday until January 10.

Disney previously released on its streaming platform the "BTS: Permission To Dance On Stage – LA" concert film, docuseries for Suga and J-Hope about their recent albums, and travel show "In The Soop: Friendcation" featuring V alongside Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik, and Peakboy.

RELATED: BTS, James Jean exhibit now in the Philippines

