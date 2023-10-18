^

BTS concert film 'Yet to Come' heading to streaming app

Kristofer Purnell
October 18, 2023
MANILA, Philippines — The concert movie "BTS: Yet to Come" of the K-pop boy band BTS will stream on Prime Video beginning November 9.

The movie is the filmed concert of BTS' performance last October 2022 when the groups performed in Busan, South Korea as part of the city's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

That concert was held in Asiad Main Stadium in front of around 50,000 people, with BTS still complete as Jin would sign up for South Korea's mandatory military enlistment in December.

J-Hope and Suga soon followed Jin in enlisting, and the remaining members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are expected to announce their enlistment dates at the end of the year.

"BTS: Yet to Come" was produced by HYBE, CJ 4DPlex, and Trafalgar Releasing, and includes 19 performances of BTS' hit tracks including "Dynamite," "Butter," and "RUN," MIC Drop," as well as touching speeches, electrifying stages, and spectacular fireworks.

 "We know the popularity of high-quality Korean content worldwide and we look forward to delighting consumers around the globe with 'BTS: Yet to Come,'" said David Simonsen, director of Prime Video Southeast Asia. "We are excited to see the concert movie and this genre find new audiences from different countries."

The streaming platform is currently home to Korean titles "Jinny’s Kitchen," "Island," "The Kidnapping Day," "The Killing Vote," "HeartBeat," "Lies Hidden in My Garden," and "Tale of The Nine Tailed 1938" on top of Amazon originals like "Gen V," "Citadel," "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," "The Boys," and "Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan."

It now also has Filipino originals like "Linlang," "Fit Check: Confessions of an Ukay Queen," "Cattleya Killer," "Ten Little Mistresses," and "Comedy Island Philippines."

