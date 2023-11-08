Ji Chang Wook, Shin Hye Sun fight in 'Welcome to Samdalri' teaser

Shin Hye-sun (left) and Ji Chang-wook bicker with each other in new teaser for their new drama "Welcome to Samdalri."

MANILA, Philippines — It was just a few seconds but Ji Chang-wook and Shin Hye-sun already displayed tension in the newest teaser for their upcoming series "Welcome to Samdalri."

Hye-sun seems to be a popular girl in town as everyone in the small village in Jeju Island were seen excited to see her Sam-dal again.

"Jo Sam-dal is back," says one. Another says in a disbelieving voice, "Sam-dal is here?"

From the lineman up in a pole to the world-famous women sea divers of Jeju, they all wonder where Sam-dal is now that she is reportedly back in town.

The last few second shows Chang-wook as Jo Yong-pil shouting her name, and it pans to Sam-dal who was hiding from the townsfolk.

The next scene feature Sam-dal with Yong-pil, including what seems to be a romantic moment by the dock. The setting was romantic, but Yong-pil's glare at Sam-dal, who was sitting beside him and facing him, was enough to tell they were not professing their love for each other. The scene ends with Yong-pil falling into the water.

The last scene shows Sam-dal and Yong-pil having a confrontation, with their faces smeared with seaweed. Sam-dal gets the upperhand as she throws seaweed at him.

The show's synopsis said that Sam-dal and Yong-pil were childhood bestfriends who were born just minutes apart. As they grew older, they grow apart.

Sam-dal chases after her dreams of becoming a photographer in the capital Seoul, while Yong-pil chose to stay in Jeju to be a weather forecaster.

"Welcome to Samdalri" will premiere on December 2.

