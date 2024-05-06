^

Archers, Scorpions start title showdown

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
May 6, 2024 | 12:00am
Game time is at 7:30 p.m. with the Green Archers, also UAAP champions, eyeing to continue their unbeaten campaign to zero-in on a historic third straight crown in the PBA’s developmental ranks.

MANILA, Philippines — Three-peat seeking EcoOil-La Salle and surprise finalist Centro Escolar U start their 2024 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup best-of-three showdown at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan today.

Standing in their way are the determined Scorpions in their first finals appearance in five years, themselves determined to nail their bid of a breakthrough D-League championship.

The two squads took contrasting paths to the Last Dance with La Salle sweeping past Go Torakku-St. Clare, 2-0, in their semifinal showdown and back-to-back UCAL titlist CEU going through the full route versus Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda.

