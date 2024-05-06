TNT, NLEX enter quarters

TNT’s Jayson Castro gets past Magnolia’s Ian Sangalang and Rome dela Rosa in a strong drive to the basket.

MANILA, Philippines — The situation was clear for TNT: Win against Magnolia and make the quarterfinals as fourth seed or lose and go through a risky sudden death for No. 8.

A no-brainer for the Tropang Giga.

Led by the evergreen Jayson Castro and Kelly Williams, coach Chot Reyes’ troops prevailed over the Hotshots, 98-93, in the final game of the elims last night at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium, sealing a hassle-free advance at 6-5 while also avoiding a “twice-to-win” disadvantage.

Next up for TNT is a best-of-three battle with No. 5 Rain or Shine (6-5).

“Today was a do-or-die for us. If we lost, we would have to beat someone in a knockout (for the last ticket) then try to beat (No. 1) San Miguel twice just to move forward,” said Reyes.

Playing through jumper’s knee issues, Castro hit clutch baskets after clutch baskets and finished with 18 points with seven assists. He had six in the fourth quarter as he helped TNT quash Magnolia’s fightback from as many as 18.

Williams, returning after a two-game absence due to back spasm, took scoring cudgels with 19 while Brian Heruela provided a big lift as Castro’s reliever with 13.

“The key was getting good games from Brian Heruela and Kib Montalbo,” said Reyes.

NLEX also moved on to the next round at 6-5 with a 76-72 escape over Barangay Ginebra.

The twin results finalized the positioning of all but one of the Last-8 cast – No. 1 San Miguel (10-1), No. 2 Ginebra (7-4), No. 3 Meralco (6-5), No. 4 TNT (6-5), No. 5 Rain or Shine (6-5), No. 6 NLEX (6-5) and No. 7 Magnolia (6-5) - with NorthPort (5-6) and Terrafirma (5-6) contesting the eighth and last spot on Wednesday.