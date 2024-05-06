^

Sports

Suzuki, Cedo top Jr. World Golf qualifier

The Philippine Star
May 6, 2024 | 12:00am
Suzuki, Cedo top Jr. World Golf qualifier
Suzuki amassed 224 over three rounds at the Luisita Golf and Country Club course to rule the boys’ side while Cedo produced the same in winning the distaff side.

MANILA, Philippines — Shinichi Suzuki and Anya Cedo topped the premier 15-18 bracket in the recent qualifying tourney for the IMG Junior World Golf Championships set July 6-13 in various venues in San Diego, California.

Suzuki was followed by Zeus Sara (224), Jacob Cajita (226) and Rafael Leonio (229). Suzuki and Leonio, however, are giving up their slots due to their commitment in other international events. Their spots are to be taken by next qualifiers in line, Charles Serdenia and Zach Villaroman.

Next to Cedo at girls’ 15-18 group were Gabie Rosca (226), Grace Quintanilla (227), Lia Duque (232), then Celine Abalos. But Quintanilla is also foregoing the San Diego trip due to a prior commitment.

Geoff Tan (218) topped the boys 13-14 division, followed by Toftof Nadales (230), Emil Hernandez (233), Raj Crisostomo (237). For this division, Hernandez gave up his slot to fifth placer Zian Edoc.

For Girls 13-14, Nicole Gan emerged on top with 228 followed suit by Tashi Balangauan (229), Lisa Sarines (231), and Precious Zaragosa (234). Since Lisa Sarines is only 12, Isabella Tabanas completes the four 13-14 girls team.

