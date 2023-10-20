WATCH: Lee Min Ho still not comfortable being a fashion icon

MANILA, Philippines — Korean superstar Lee Min-ho is among the popular name on TV and even in star-studded events like fashion week.

The star, however, admitted that he is uncomfortable being the center of attention.

At the 65th anniversary of SM last Sunday where he was a special guest as an endorser of SMDC, Min-ho shared his feelings about it to lucky fans and attendees.

"To be honest, up to this day, I'm really not comfortable in places like that, gatherings like that where the attention is towards me or were there are a lot of celebrities around me. But thanks to the fans that were there, they give me support that's why I'm able to have a good time, too," said the star.

Recently, he joined the latest campaign of fashion brand Boss that launched its Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

The Korean actor donned the latest pieces from the collection that features a retro-modern feel. It highlights standout colors and nature-inspired prints alongside the brand’s iconic palette of black, white and camel. A striking spectrum of gray tones augments the mood of the campaign.

Apart from the Korean star, the campaign also features Naomi Campbell, Maluma, Gigi Hadid, Khaby Lame and Matteo Berrettini. It also introduces American football quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and British actress, Suki Waterhouse, as new brand ambassadors.

"Getting attention from a lot of course it makes me feel good and happy, but in another way, it's all very uncomfortable for me," he added.

He clarified, though, that gatherings where his fans are present such as last Sunday's event make him happy. Min-ho said he is happy spending his day with his fans.

He also revealed that he takes care of the gifts and letters that were given to him by fans.

"I really gather different letters of my fans and whenever I have time, I check the presents once again," he said. — Video by Deni Bernardo, editing by Anjilica Andaya

