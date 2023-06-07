LIST: TWICE Manila concert 2023 ticket prices

MANILA, Philippines — Concert producer Live Nation released the ticket prices and availability of Korean all-girl group TWICE's concert happening in Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan on September 30.

Live Nation posted on Facebook that the selling of presale tickets will start on June 15, while the general public can buy their tickets on June 16.

"This is it, Once! TWICE is coming to the (Philippines) for the TWICE 5TH WORLD TOUR ‘READY TO BE’ IN BULACAN!" Live Nation wrote.

Ticket prices are as follows:

VIP Package Seated - P17,500

LBA Premium - P12,000

LBA Regular - P11,000

LBB Premium - P10,000

LBB Regular - P9,000

UBA - P8,000

UBB Premium - P6,500

UBB Regular - P5,750

UBB Sides - P5,000

UBC Premium - P3,000

UBC Regular - P1,750

TWICE is returning to Manila for a one-night show as part of their "Ready to Be" world tour.

The group's upcoming concert is their second time performing in Manila after four years. They held "Twicelights" tour in SM Mall of Asia Arena in June 2019.

Composed of Jihyo, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu, TWICE debuted in 2015 under JYP Entertainment.

