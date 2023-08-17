BTS' J-Hope stuns in military service uniform

BTS member J-Hope posts his selfie in military uniform in his Instagram post on August 16, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — BTS member J-Hope delighted his fans and the ARMY when he posted a photo of himself in military uniform on Instagram.

"I'll be Hwaiting again!! (I'll be working hard again!!)," wrote the rapper and dancer on his caption.

The series of photos shows J-Hope taking his selfies wearing his military uniform while carrying a backpack and sporting a shaved head covered by a beret.

J-Hope is the second member of BTS who has enlisted in the South Korean military last April. Jin was the first to enlist last December.

Last week, Suga shared that he is starting the process for his enlistment.

All able-bodied South Korean males below 30 years old are mandated to enlist in the South Korean military for two years.

The remaining members of BTS, namely, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, are expected to also enlist. The group is expected to reconvene by 2025.

RELATED: BTS' Suga to start military service