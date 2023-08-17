^

Korean Wave

BTS' J-Hope stuns in military service uniform

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 17, 2023 | 12:20pm
BTS' J-Hope stuns in military service uniform
BTS member J-Hope posts his selfie in military uniform in his Instagram post on August 16, 2023.
J-Hope via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — BTS member J-Hope delighted his fans and the ARMY when he posted a photo of himself in military uniform on Instagram. 

"I'll be Hwaiting again!! (I'll be working hard again!!)," wrote the rapper and dancer on his caption. 

The series of photos shows J-Hope taking his selfies wearing his military uniform while carrying a backpack and sporting a shaved head covered by a beret. 

J-Hope is the second member of BTS who has enlisted in the South Korean military last April. Jin was the first to enlist last December. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)

Last week, Suga shared that he is starting the process for his enlistment. 

All able-bodied South Korean males below 30 years old are mandated to enlist in the South Korean military for two years. 

The remaining members of BTS, namely, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, are expected to also enlist. The group is expected to reconvene by 2025. 

RELATED: BTS' Suga to start military service

vuukle comment

BTS

K-POP SUPERSTAR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
WATCH: BLACKPINK's Ros&eacute; reacts to Andrea Brillantes, Ricci Rivero breakup
8 days ago

WATCH: BLACKPINK's Rosé reacts to Andrea Brillantes, Ricci Rivero breakup

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Korean singer Rosé of the girl group BLACKPINK had a brief humorous reaction to actress Andrea Brillantes sharing...
Korean Wave
fbtw
WATCH: Sandara Park sings first hit song 'In Or Out' at Acer Day 2023 concert
9 days ago

WATCH: Sandara Park sings first hit song 'In Or Out' at Acer Day 2023 concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 days ago
K-pop superstar Sandara Park turned back the hands of time as she performed her first hit song "In Or Out" at the Acer Day...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS' Suga to start military service
9 days ago

BTS' Suga to start military service

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 days ago
BTS member Suga is now preparing to begin his mandatory military service.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Dreamcatcher returns to Manila for 'Under The Moonlight' concert
10 days ago

Dreamcatcher returns to Manila for 'Under The Moonlight' concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 days ago
K-pop girl group Dreamcatcher is returning to the country for their concert on August 28. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
Jo In Sung returns to drama with Han Hyo Joo, Go Yoon Jung in supernatural series 'Moving'
10 days ago

Jo In Sung returns to drama with Han Hyo Joo, Go Yoon Jung in supernatural series 'Moving'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 10 days ago
Jo In-sung returns to the small screen as an agent with the ability to fly in the star-studded, supernatural series about...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with