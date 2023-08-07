BTS' Suga to start military service

MANILA, Philippines — BTS member Suga is now preparing to begin his mandatory military service.

Big Hit Music said Suga is in the process of initiating his enlistment in a statement released today.

"We would like to inform our fans that Suga has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement," the agency said.

"We will inform you of further updates in due course.

"We ask you for your continued love and support for Suga until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist. Thank you," the statement ended.

BTS members Jin and J-Hope are now serving their mandatory military service. RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook have not yet announced their enlistment.

