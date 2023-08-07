^

Korean Wave

BTS' Suga to start military service

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 7, 2023 | 2:46pm
BTS' Suga to start military service
BTS member Suga in his GC pictorial in December 2021
Suga via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — BTS member Suga is now preparing to begin his mandatory military service. 

Big Hit Music said Suga is in the process of initiating his enlistment in a statement released today. 

"We would like to inform our fans that Suga has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement," the agency said. 

"We will inform you of further updates in due course.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SUGA of BTS ??? (@agustd)

"We ask you for your continued love and support for Suga until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist. Thank you," the statement ended. 

BTS members Jin and J-Hope are now serving their mandatory military service. RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook have not yet announced their enlistment. 

RELATEDBTS' Suga getting own documentary on Disney+

vuukle comment

BTS

SUGA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Ryan Gosling gifts BTS' Jimin Ken's guitar after copying his look in 'Barbie'
11 days ago

Ryan Gosling gifts BTS' Jimin Ken's guitar after copying his look in 'Barbie'

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 days ago
Actor Ryan Gosling is keeping to the Ken code and gifted Korean singer Jimin from BTS a guitar he used in his latest movie...
Korean Wave
fbtw
WATCH: BTS' Suga, Stray Kids, Twice's Jeongyeon attend Seoul's Samsung Unpacked
11 days ago

WATCH: BTS' Suga, Stray Kids, Twice's Jeongyeon attend Seoul's Samsung Unpacked

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 11 days ago
The giant multinational electronics corporation introduced a slew of new products in its flip and folded phones as well as...
Korean Wave
fbtw
NCT Home in the Philippines: What to expect
11 days ago

NCT Home in the Philippines: What to expect

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 days ago
NCT Home has finally arrived in the Philippines as Next In Line Entertainment and NICE Entertainment bring the much-awaited...
Korean Wave
fbtw
WATCH: K-drama star Jung Hae In invites Filipino fans to 10th anniversary fan meet
Sponsored
12 days ago

WATCH: K-drama star Jung Hae In invites Filipino fans to 10th anniversary fan meet

12 days ago
Hae In is one of the biggest stars in South Korea today. The 35-year-old actor is making buzz as he recently completed two...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'The Moon' starring EXO's D.O., Kim Hee Ae drops new trailer, character posters
July 23, 2023 - 2:12pm

'The Moon' starring EXO's D.O., Kim Hee Ae drops new trailer, character posters

By Kristofer Purnell | July 23, 2023 - 2:12pm
Character posters and a new trailer for "The Moon," starring Kim Hee Ae, EXO member Doh Kyung-soo or D.O. and Sul...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with