WATCH: Park Seo Joon, Park Bo Young in 'Concrete Utopia' teaser

MANILA, Philippines — The Korean disaster movie "Concrete Utopia," starring Park Seo-joon and Park Bo-young, will be released in the Philippines on September 20.

The film based on the second part of the webtoon "Joyful Outcast" ("Pleasant Neighbors") by Kim Sun-nik opened as the No. 1 film in South Korea.

"Concrete Utopia" is currently slated to screen at several international film festivals, including Toronto, Hawaii and the horror-fantasy-focused Sitges in Spain.

The movie follows survivors of a devastating global earthquake who have gathered at Hwang Gung Apartments, the only building still standing in Seoul. Arrivals threaten the physical and social stability of the apartment, leading to a series of changes.

Leading the residents is Yeong-tak, played by veteran actor Lee Byung-hun, with the help of married couple Min-seong and Myeong-hwa, a social worker and a nurse, portrayed by Seo-joon and Bo-young, respectively.

A teaser trailer for the film shows the apartment residents bonding together. It is followed by clips of the disasters that brought them together, though a voiceover says in Korean, "To protect our apartment complex, the residents must stand up."

Cries of "Our apartments belong to residents!" are then heard over chaotic scenes of unrest, followed by the lead cast reveal and title card.

Also in the cast are "Crash Landing On You" and "Reply 1988" actress Kim Sun-young, "All of Us Are Dead" star Park Ji-hu and Kim Do-yoon.

Filmmaker Um Tae-hwa directed the movie and wrote the screenplay with Lee Sin-ji. "Kill Boksoon" director of photography Cho Hyoung-rae is behind the film's cinematography, while Bong Joon-ho's collaborator Han Mi-yeon did the editing. — Video from the YouTube channel of Columbia Pictures Philippines

