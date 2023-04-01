Park Hyung Sik, Park Bo Young reunite in 'Strong Woman Gang Nam Soon'

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of Bong-soon and Min-hyuk can again catch a glimpse of the odd couple from the hit 2017 romance drama "Strong Girl Bong-soon" as they are reported to appear in its spin-off series "Strong Woman Gang Nam Soon."

Korean site Sports Chosun broke the news about the reunion.

Park Bo-young and Park Hyung-sik, played the titular Bong-soon and Min-hyuk, respectively, in the 2017 drama about a girl with an extraordinary strength hired by a whiz techpreneur to protect him.

"Strong Girl Bong-soon" ended with fans clamoring for more as they saw a glimpse of the two married with twin girls, who like their mother, inherited the strong genes that is passed on to the women of their family.

Now, they can see more of the couple and their feisty twins as they appear in its spin-off series that stars Lee Yoo-mi from the hit zombie survival series "All of Us Are Dead" in her first lead.

Yoo-mi will play the role of Gang Nam-soon, Bong-soon's long-lost cousin who travels back to Korea in search of her parents. Nam-soon went missing as a kid in Mongolia and returns later in her native country where she meets her relatives and finds herself entangled in a drug case handled by police detective Gang Hee-sik (Ong Seong-Wu).

"Lovers in Paris" star Kim Jung-eun, Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hae-sook also star in the series.

The spin-off series "Strong Woman Gang Nam-soon" is scheduled to air in the first half of 2023 on JTBC.

