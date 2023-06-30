^

Korean Wave

IU, Park Seo Joon football starrer 'Dream' to stream on Netflix

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 30, 2023 | 2:32pm
IU, Park Seo Joon football starrer 'Dream' to stream on Netflix
IU and Park Seo-joon in a scene from their sports comedy drama film "Dream."
Netflix Philippines via Facebook

MANILA, PHILIPPINES — Fans of IU and Park Seo-joon can pinch themselves and confirm that they are not dreaming after Netflix Philippines announced that the two stars' film, "Dream," will start streaming on the platform on July 25. 

Fans have been clamoring to watch the sports comedy drama starring two of South Korea's most loved and popular actors since the film was released last April. 

It's an inspiring team-up as it tells the story of Yoon Hong-dae (Seo-joon), a football player who figures in an incident prompting his management to give him a disciplinary action by making him the coach of an unlikely group of players for the Homeless World Cup. 

IU, credited under her real name Lee Ji-eun, plays the role of Lee So-min, an aspiring director who does the documentary on the team. 

According to the Korean Film Council's Korea Box-office Information System (KOBIS), “Dream” has a  gross of $8,423,535 and 1,123,956 admissions as of June 18, 2023. This makes the film the third highest-grossing Korean film of 2023. 

RELATED: Park Seo Joon open to do more than acting

IU

PARK SEO JOON
