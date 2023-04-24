^

Twice to return to Philippines for solo concert in September

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 24, 2023 | 2:50pm
Twice to return to Philippines for solo concert in September
K-pop girl group Twice
MANILA, Philippines — Once is definitely not enough for the Once fandom, as they are set to hear from their favorite K-pop girl group Twice when the group returns to Manila in September. 

The "Fancy" singers will bring their "Ready to Be" World Tour to the Philippine Arena on September 30. 

Concert producer Live Nation will be the organizer of the much-anticipated event, publicist Nixon Sy told Philstar.com. 

The group's upcoming concert is their second time performing in Manila after four years. They held "Twicelights" tour at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in June 2019.

Composed of Jihyo, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu, Twice debuted in 2015 under JYP Entertainment. 

The group will also perform in Singapore, London, Paris, Berlin and Bangkok. 

