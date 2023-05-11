Daesang winner Park Eun Bin returns to Manila for June fan meet

South Korean actress Park Eun-bin will return to Manila for a fan meeting this June.

MANILA, Philippines — Fresh from winning the Daesang at last month's Baeksang Arts Awards 2023, Park Eun-bin is coming back to Manila for a fan meet on June 24 at the New Frontier Theater.

The announcement was made by Wilbros Live on its social media pages.

"BINGO! Look who's coming to Manila! Park Eun Bin. Aromagicare Fan Meet in Manila," read the announcement on Twitter.

It added to stay tuned to the official social media pages of Aromagicare, the brand the Korean actress endorses.

Park Eun-bin joined Daesang (grand prize) award recipients Jun Ji-hyun and Go Hyun-jung when she won it last April 28 at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards. She was cited for her excellent performance as the titular person with disability who aspires to be a lawyer in the inspirational courtroom drama "Extraordinary Attorney Woo."

Eun-bin held her first fan meeting in Manila last October 23 in Sky Dome, Quezon City.

