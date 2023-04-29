'Woo to the Young to the Woo': Hesitations and Daesang for Park Eun Bin at Baeksang Arts Awards 2023

Park Eun-bin wins the Daesang or Grand Prize for her leading role in "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" at the Baeksang Arts Awards 2023 on April 28, 2023, at the Paradise City in Incheon, South Korea.

MANILA, Philippines — If it's meant to be, it's meant to be. This certainly applies to Park Eun-bin, the South Korean star who joins the list of Daesang awardees after last night's Baeksang Arts Awards 2023 held at the Incheon Paradise City in South Korea.

Eun-bin was up against another heavy favorite Song Hye-kyo in the Best Actress for TV category. The latter won for her cathartic portrayal of a woman out for revenge for her high school bullies in the revenge drama "The Glory."

It was an overwhelming surprise for Eun-bin to later receive the Daesang, or the Grand Prize, for her portrayal of a person with disability who aspires to be a lawyer in the hit, inspirational courtroom drama "Extraordinary Attorney Woo."

"I express my sincere gratitude to all those who have watched and supported the show. The overwhelming love and attention that 'Woo Young Woo' has received has surpassed all expectations. In truth, I would not be standing here today without everyone's love," said the actress during her acceptance speech.

She revealed that she has always dreamed of becoming an actress and winning the Daesang when she grows up.

Eun-bin shared yet again that she was hesitant to portray Woo Young Woo, the titular protagonist who is diagnosed with the autism spectrum.

"It took a considerable amount of time for me to muster the courage to portray 'Woo Young Woo' on screen. As an actor, I was deeply concerned about the impact that my portrayal of the character could have on the audience. I was afraid that my interpretation of 'Woo Young Woo' might offend or hurt someone. Throughout the process, I made a conscious effort to examine my own biases and prejudices towards individuals with autism and lawyers. Overcoming the challenges and setbacks I faced while working on this project was a truly enriching experience. It was a great relief to complete the work and to have learned so much about myself and the world around me along the way," the actress added.

Back in her interview with Allure Korea in 2022, she revealed that she hesitated to accept the role because she was afraid that she might offend anyone with her portrayal of the said character. The drama was offered to her at the same time that she was offered to star in "The King's Affection."

Just like her previous works, Eun-bin did an amazing work in "The King's Affection," portarying the roles of fraternal twins of the Korean royal family. She played both the princess who was forced to assume the identity of her twin brother, the crown prince, to ensure their family's hold on the throne.

Eun-bin's filmography remains to be a work of art, with titles that feature challenging characters just like the previous two dramas.

In 2020, she had to relearn playing the violin in three months for her role opposite Kim Min-jae in the classical music drama "Do You Like Brahms?"

To end her speech, Eun-bin quoted a line from "Extraordinary Attorney Woo."

"One of my favorite lines from the show is 'My life may be strange and eccentric, but it is still valuable and beautiful.' I am grateful to have had the opportunity to share this message through 'Young-woo's' story. Through this character, I have learned to appreciate the unique and unconventional aspects of life that may be familiar to some but entirely foreign to others. I will always hold 'Young-woo's' footsteps close to my heart," the actress said.

