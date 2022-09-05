'Everything in life is political': 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' unforgettable quotes

Viewers can easily recognize this line as the titular character of the drama "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" often introduces herself this way.

MANILA, Philippines — As many times as it had been said in the drama, "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" is special not only because of its brave take on persons living with the autism spectrum disorder but, equally, because of its many quotable quotes that undoubtedly left viewers much to ponder on.

Whether those quotes were meant to show how deep a friendship is or a reminder of how society has, time and again, showed viewers of its flawed norms and beliefs, the quotes that were said in "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" left many people commending the show's writers for their thoughtfulness and clever use of medium on instilling valuable lessons on love, friendship and life.

Here are some of the memorable quotes from the hit South Korean drama:

'Woo to the Young to the Woo. Dong to Geu to the Rami.'

Woo Young-woo (Park Eun-bin) and Dong Geu-rami (Joo Hyun-young) are bestfriend goals. You know they go way back when in one episode, it is revealed that they have a unique way of greeting each other that has even become viral and inspired many to reenact it. It becomes more meaningful once the audience gets to know the circumstance of how a free-spirited, rebellious student and a genius person living with autism became friends in the first place.

'What if you think of it as dancing the waltz? It's easy to go through it if you get into a rhythm. Gong, cha, cha, gong cha, cha.'

Long-time viewers of K-drama would immediately know this scene is the standard K-drama meet-cute moment that shows the requisite "kilig" scene between the two main leads. Guys and girls can certainly make this a pick-up line. Cha, cha, cha!

'Die! Stop!'

This has to be the most heartbreaking line in the series. These two words may seem like a villain's line but it is anything but that. All throughout the series, Young-woo's straightforward way of communication have often been misunderstood and caused her trouble. On the other side of the spectrum, there are others who cannot fully express what they feel, and it is often those times when a plea goes unheard and misinterpreted.

'I've realized through experience that everything in life is political... I didn't know that's how everybody else lived.'

This line never grows old. This comes in many variations in many dramas but certainly it drives one, undeniable truth — choices are made from a partisan point of view. This can never be more true in the case of Woo Young-woo's father, Woo Gwang-ho (Jeon Bae-soo), who must have thought about this for a long time at the back of his mind, but has gotten to accept it as true especially since his past decisions proved this truism true.

'If you want good grades, study. If you want to lose weight, exercise. If you want to communicate, make an effort. Methods are always obvious. What's hard is accomplishing them.'

There are many times in the series that characters gave sound pieces of advice and this one happens to be one of those. This is another advice that makes sense that needs to be reinforced once in a while because sometimes, the obvious tends to be forgotten.

'I had to find somewhere that was safe.'

Throughout the drama, being safe is emphasized especially since Young-woo has to constantly deal with stigma. Safe is a relative word, and it is more urgent in the case of the titular character because she is someone who lives by structure and order. Her uncompromising beliefs and rigid way of life often proves a challenge and is met with varying reactions, from awkwardness to bullying.

'You're like the spring sunshine... You're a bright, warm, kind and sweet person. You're Spring Sunshine Su-yeon.'

Attorney Young-woo's perceived rival since college Choi Su-yeon (Yoon Kyeong-ha) was at first thought as a "frenemy." She did not anticipate how Young-woo actually sees her, and the competitive Su-yeon was left speechless and teary-eyed after hearing this glowing, innocent remark from her perceived rival.

'Okay, I'll try. In the spirit of Cham, Cham, Cham.'

Who would have thought that the popular, two-player Korean game can be used in one of the awkward, "kilig" moments in the drama?

'That's because everyone who builds roads is a civil engineering major and civil engineering only deals with the ground's surface. Taking it underground is an architectural concept. It may be simple, but it's still space.'

See how brilliant K-dramas can be in putting the spotlight on other professions? After watching this particular episode, architect and civil engineers have probably asked some questions in their respective practices.

'There's nothing weaker than a person's mind especially in the face of money.'

Truth hurts, and this is one truth that only a few people would admit. Tae Su-mi (Jin Kyung) knows this well and she is the type to use this to her advantage.

'Children have to play right now. Later is too late. It's too late after getting into university, after getting a job and after getting married. Playing with marbles, taga, Red Rover, double dutch. Later is too late. In a life full of anxiety, it'll be too late too find the only way to happiness."

This is quote hits home too hard. Adult viewers had a moment of introspection when Bang Gu-ppong (Mr. Fart) had the last words after being handed out his sentence for kidnapping students. Gu-ppong raised a point that most likely made many adult viewers uncomfortable.

'You know, at major law firms, we have to do unjust things and bully the weak as well because those who can afford attorneys with high commission fees like us are the rich and powerful.'

There's a huge likelihood that this scene made most viewers shout "Yeah!" Many can relate to this view of how failed justice systems favor those who can bend the law at their whim. Just look at news involving the unruly behavior of the rich and famous and how after a few days of public condemnation, their cases end up being swept under the rug.

'I thought I'd have more freedom until I hit about 30, you know? But my parents' health won't allow me that freedom.'

Kwon Min-woo (Joo Jong-hyuk) has always been the cunning and practical lawyer at Hanbada. He's the textbook definition of driven, ambitious and calculating that oftentimes, he gets on viewers' nerves. Min-woo, however, shared a glimpse of who he is behind his cold exterior when he sounded helpless and resigned to his fate on the rare occasion when he was left unguarded.

'I'm happy just being with you. For me to be happy, I have to be with you!'

Writers of the show definitely know how to play with peoples' romantic tendencies. There's no better way to fall in love with a character, but to utter these cheesy, honestly, unrealistic lines. But, props to fan service.

'Who told you that attorneys contribute to making the world a better place?... It's the judge's job to decide which side is socially just, not ours!'

This is a controversial statement that most likely had many legal practitioners on the defensive side. What is markedly different with the drama is that although it is expected for Attorney Young-woo to side with the underdogs like herself, her rigid interpretation of the law has ended many times in the rational resolution of the conflict, not necessarily a moral victory in search of what is right, fair and just.

'This punk dined and dashed -- dined and dashed on love.'

Definitely a quotable quote from bestie Geu-rami and so it ends up in this list.

'When you were young and healthy, you were crazy about work and I always came second. What's gotten into you now that you're old and sick?'

Unless a solitary life into the twilight years is one's ideal, this quote is a cautionary reminder for those who are married and/or in a relationship.

'From now on, I think I'm going to try living like a fool.'

Love can really turn a new leaf in someone who was previously thought to be incorrigible. Good job, Cupid!

'People think that those who are born rich don't get punished. Whether it's drugs, drunk driving or assault, whatever they do, they get away with it.'

It's tragic when the majority is resigned to what the powers-that-be abuse most of the time. It is nice to see a drama with some episodes that underscore those with a ridiculous sense of entitlement.

'My feelings toward you are like the unrequited love toward a cat. Cats sometimes make their owners lonely.'

Can cat lovers and parents relate to this quote? It seems both a diss and compliment at the same time. Nevertheless, it's one inventive way of describing unconditional love.

'My name is Woo Young-woo, whether it is read straight or flipped. Kayak, deed, rotator, noon, racecar, Woo Young-woo.'

This line is the most repeated in the series. It certainly is never the least important as probably most viewers has this introductory line memorized by heart like a true K-drama fan.

