^

Korean Wave

BTS' SUGA named NBA ambassador

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
April 6, 2023 | 2:40pm
BTS' SUGA named NBA ambassador
BTS' lead rapper SUGA together with Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson.
Screengrab via NBA Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — SUGA of the Korean supergroup BTS has been tapped as the new global ambassador for NBA.

NBA and BTS' music label BigHit Music broke the news of SUGA becoming the newly inducted global ambassador for the league on Thursday.

“Music and basketball have been shared passions of mine since my youth, and it’s a dream to be named an NBA Ambassador,” said SUGA.  

“I’m excited to formalize my relationship with the NBA, and I can’t wait to share some exciting collaborations I have planned with the league over the coming months,” he added.

SUGA, BTS' lead rapper whose real name is Min Yoongi but also uses the stage name Agust D, is known to be a big basketball fan and player. In September 2022, he met with the Golden State Warriors during a practice match held in Japan. In January this year, he was seen attending a game of the Los Angeles Clippers.

NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum described SUGA "a superstar musician, fashion icon, and passionate NBA fan,” adding that they are looking forward to working with the BTS member, who is expected to "bring the same excitement he engenders from his global fanbase in support ofour continued efforts to grow our brand.”

As ambassador for NBA, SUGA will join in some league initiatives that will be featured on the NBA’s and his personal social media channels, including attending NBA games and events in the US and Asia, and taking part in the league’s promotional activities.  

NBA will also be present throughout SUGA’s first solo world tour, collaborating around select concerts in celebration of the release of SUGA’s debut solo album, "D-DAY."

SUGA also represents Valentino as he was named as the ambassador of the global fashion brand in January this year.

RELATED: BTS' Jimin debuts atop Billboard Hot 100, a first for a Korean solo act

BTS

NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
BTS' Jimin debuts atop Billboard Hot 100, a first for a Korean solo act
2 days ago

BTS' Jimin debuts atop Billboard Hot 100, a first for a Korean solo act

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
BTS member Jimin has become the first Korean soloist to hit the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 with his debut entry "Like...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS' Jimin first South Korean solo artist to top US songs chart
2 days ago

BTS' Jimin first South Korean solo artist to top US songs chart

2 days ago
Jimin, a member of the K-pop supergroup BTS, has made history as the first South Korean solo artist to land the number one...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Spartace, 'Running Man' cast delight in first Manila fan meet
4 days ago

Spartace, 'Running Man' cast delight in first Manila fan meet

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
It was an apt day for all the laughter at the Mall of Asia Arena last night with many memorable moments for many PH Runners...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'The Glory' stars Lee Do Hyun, Lim Ji Yeon confirmed to be dating
5 days ago

'The Glory' stars Lee Do Hyun, Lim Ji Yeon confirmed to be dating

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 5 days ago
Popular Korean celebrities Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon are confirmed to be in a relationship, entertainment news outlet...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS' Suga getting own documentary on Disney+
5 days ago

BTS' Suga getting own documentary on Disney+

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
Suga is the latest member of Kpop group BTS to get his own solo documentary on Disney+.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Park Hyung Sik, Park Bo Young reunite in 'Strong Woman Gang Nam Soon'
5 days ago

Park Hyung Sik, Park Bo Young reunite in 'Strong Woman Gang Nam Soon'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
Fans of Bong-soon and Min-hyuk can again catch a glimpse of the odd couple from the hit 2017 romance drama "Strong Girl Bong-soon"...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with