BTS' SUGA named NBA ambassador

MANILA, Philippines — SUGA of the Korean supergroup BTS has been tapped as the new global ambassador for NBA.

NBA and BTS' music label BigHit Music broke the news of SUGA becoming the newly inducted global ambassador for the league on Thursday.

“Music and basketball have been shared passions of mine since my youth, and it’s a dream to be named an NBA Ambassador,” said SUGA.

“I’m excited to formalize my relationship with the NBA, and I can’t wait to share some exciting collaborations I have planned with the league over the coming months,” he added.

SUGA, BTS' lead rapper whose real name is Min Yoongi but also uses the stage name Agust D, is known to be a big basketball fan and player. In September 2022, he met with the Golden State Warriors during a practice match held in Japan. In January this year, he was seen attending a game of the Los Angeles Clippers.

NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum described SUGA "a superstar musician, fashion icon, and passionate NBA fan,” adding that they are looking forward to working with the BTS member, who is expected to "bring the same excitement he engenders from his global fanbase in support ofour continued efforts to grow our brand.”

As ambassador for NBA, SUGA will join in some league initiatives that will be featured on the NBA’s and his personal social media channels, including attending NBA games and events in the US and Asia, and taking part in the league’s promotional activities.

NBA will also be present throughout SUGA’s first solo world tour, collaborating around select concerts in celebration of the release of SUGA’s debut solo album, "D-DAY."

SUGA also represents Valentino as he was named as the ambassador of the global fashion brand in January this year.

