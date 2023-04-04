^

BTS' Jimin debuts atop Billboard Hot 100, a first for a Korean solo act

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 4, 2023 | 4:04pm
BTS' Jimin debuts atop Billboard Hot 100, a first for a Korean solo act
K-pop supergroup BTS member Jimin
MANILA, Philippines  — BTS member Jimin has become the first Korean soloist to hit the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 with his debut entry "Like Crazy" from his first album "Face."

The album itself also debuted on the Billboard 200 at the No. 2 spot, making Jimin also the first Korean solo artist to reach the top two of the aforementioned chart, and the highest-ranked Koran soloist overall.

Another song from the album, "Set Me Free Pt. 2," debuted at the No. 30 spot on the same chart; as a result "Like Crazy" dethroned Miley Cyrus' "Flowers" eight-week reign as it bumps to No. 2.

Prior to Jimin's record-breaking feat — which is also the 66th time a debut track topped the Billboard Hot 100 — the highest-ranked Korean soloist was Psy in 2012 when his viral hit "Gangnam Style" peaked at No. 2. for seven weeks.

"Like Crazy" was able to complete this feat after streaming 10 million times, selling more than 254,000 song downloads and CD singles, and obtaining 64,000 radio airplay audience impressions in its debut week, the highest single week number since Taylor Swift released "Anti-Hero" last November 2022.

The song also debuted atop Billboard's Top Album Sales chart, Digital Song Sales chart, and World Digital Song Sales chart, hit No. 2 on the Global 200 and Global Excluding United States charts, and debuted at No. 35 on the Streaming Songs chart.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JIMIN (@j.m)

Jimin's BTS groupmate RM is among the credited writers for "Like Crazy," making this RM's fourth No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 as a writer after BTS' "Butter" and "Life Goes On" and the group's collaboration with Coldplay "My Universe."

As a group BTS have topped the Billboard Hot 100 six times in the past — for their own tracks "September," "Life Goes On," "Butter" and "Permission to Dance," the aforementioned Coldplay collab "My Universe," and the "Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)" remix with Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo.

Individually these are other BTS members' peak positions on the same chart: Jungkook with Charlie Puth for "Left and Right" at No. 22, Suga with Juice WRLD for "Girl of My Dreams" at No. 29, Jin for "The Astronaut" at No. 51, J-Hope with J. Cole for "On the Street" at No. 60, V for "Christmas Tree" at No. 79, and RM with Youjeen for "Wild Flower" at No. 83.

Jimin's other highest-ranked appearance on the chart is his collaboration with TAEYANG "Vibe" which peaked at No. 76.

Jimin is the fourth member of BTS to debut as a soloist after J-Hope, Jin, and RM following a decision last year to go on a hiatus from group activities, and with Jin and J-Hope enlisting for Korea's mandatory military service.

Outside of music, Jimin has been tapped as an ambassador for French fashion house Dior — which made him the first member of BTS to individually represent a global brand — and luxury jewelry company Tiffany & Co.

