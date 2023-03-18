K-beauty ala Korean star Song Kang

MANILA, Philippines — The secret to Korean beauty is no secret at all. Korean star Song Kang keeps his beauty regimen as simple as it can be.

The Korean star revealed during his recent Manila visit that his regimen as always been all about cleansing and moisturizing.

"Skin care is very important, but cleansing is also very important," he said as translated by presscon and fan meet host Sam Oh.

The first thing he does in his routine is cleanse. Afterwards, he applies a toner, moisturizer and sun cream during the day.

The ambassador of beauty brand Deoproce stressed that one should cleanse after work and take time to cleanse very well. For him, it is important to put lots of moisturizer since he has a very dry skin.

Maintaining a pretty face also comes with a well-maintained physique, a requirement of his work as an actor.

Song Kang, fortunately, does weight training religiously. He is also adventurous when it comes to trying out sports or physical activities. He has done pilates, tennis and kendo.

His food intake is also carely monitored. Song Kang used to love tonkatsu or fried pork cutlet but he had to lessen his consumption of it.

Instead, he has turned into eating more of salads, chicken breast, meat without fat and vegetables, to address his digestion issues.

Exercise, he said, is very important and works well when complemented with a good diet in place. These will get the desired results.

