LIST: ITZY's Manila 2023 fan meet ticket information, seat plan

MANILA, Philippines — Local clothing brand Bench has released the ticket details and seat plans for the upcoming fan meet of K-pop group ITZY this April.

ITZY consisting of Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna are heading back to the Mall of Asia Arena on April 16 for the "Wannabe With Bench" fan meeting as the Filipino clothing brand's global ambassadors.

The group was in the Philippines just last January for two nights at the same venue to kick off their "CHECKMATE" inaugural world tour, and before that held its Premiere Showcase tour in Manila in end-2019, the year ITZY debuted.

The seat plan for the fan meet has six sections: VIP, Patron, Lower Box (with sub-sections serving as Lower Box B), Upper Box, and General Admission.

The shopping period for VIP (P8,500), Patron (P5,000), and Lower Box B (P3,500) ended last March 16 and tickets can be redeemed at any SM Tickets outlets.

Tickets for General Admission (P1,000) are still selling until March 18 while Lower Box A (P4,000) and Upper Box (P3,000) are selling until the end of March; the latter two are the only ones that can be bought online through shop.bench.com.ph.

The same website said that fans will receive a ticket after having a single receipt net purchase "of any regular-priced Bench & Herbench merchandise, cosmetics, selected consignment items, regular and promo bundles, and gift boxes and gift packs."

Once tickets are purchased, fans will have a guaranteed slot at the fan meet though seat numbers will only be determiend once tickets are redeemed; the General Admission section has no seat assignments and reservations, thus operating on a first-come first-served basis.

Bench also said there are no limits to how many tickets one individual can buy and tickets are transferable, but advise to keep track of their unique codes.

ITZY is best known for their singles "Wannabe," "In the Morning," "Dalla Dalla," "Sneakers," "Icy," and "Not Shy."

