K-pop girl group Itzy reveals three highlights in their two-night Manila concert

MANILA, Philippines — The rising five-member K-pop girl group Itzy revealed that they have prepared three things at their two-night concert this weekend in Manila.

Speaking to a jampacked Glorietta Activity Center in Makati this afternoon, vocalist Yuna said Philippine Midzys, their fandom name, should watch out for these three things at their "Checkmate" concert on January 14 and 15 at the Mall of Asia Arena presented by Live Nation.

"For this performance, we prepared three major things. First is, all our songs in our 'Checkmate' concert. Second, our solo stage in concert. Each member will have their own solo stage. So, you guys expect that. And third one is, we practiced a little bit of Philippine word, like 'Mahal Kita.' So, I'm sure you guys enjoy with us," she said to the roaring crowd that gathered at the Ayala mall.

"Checkmate" is the group's fifth EP that consists of seven tracks, including the lead single "Sneakers" and "Domino."

Together with Yuna, Itzy's other members, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, Lia and Yeji, are set to stage the first Asian show of their "Checkmate" world tour, which kicked off in August last year in South Korea. It ended its US stops last October and will tour through Asia until April this year.

RELATED: LIST: K-pop concerts, K-drama fan meets for 2023