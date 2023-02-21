Jisoo begins filming BLACKPINK's most expensive solo artist music video

MANILA, Philippines — Jisoo, one of the four members of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, is reportedly filming her first music video, a month after it was confirmed she would be having a solo debut this year.

The Korean singer's agency YG Entertainment said in a statement that Jisoo was indeed filming under extreme privacy.

"The music video for Jisoo's solo song is being filmed in an overseas location in strict secrecy. You can look forward to it as we invested the largest production cost ever among BLACKPINK videos," said the agency.

The agency had reportedly planned to shoot the music video in numerous locations worldwide to maximize Jisoo's global appeal.

Jisoo is the last member of BLACKPINK to embark on a solo career after Jennie kicked it off in 2018, followed by Rosé in 2020 and then Lisa a year later.

The girls are currently in the middle of their "Born Pink" world tour, which includes a comeback visit to the Philippines on March 25 and 26 in Philippine Arena.

BLACKPINK will also be headlining this year's Coachella music festival and the British Summer Time Hyde Park in London.

Around the time it was announced Jisoo would finally be debuting as a soloist. The singer also began her own YouTube channel on her 28th birthday.

Jisoo has uploaded four videos so far — London, Barcelona, Cologne, and Paris — with a collective 24 million views and 3.45 million subscribers, as of writing.

