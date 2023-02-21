^

Korean Wave

Jisoo begins filming BLACKPINK's most expensive solo artist music video

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 21, 2023 | 11:47am
Jisoo begins filming BLACKPINK's most expensive solo artist music video
Blackpink Jisoo
Jisoo via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Jisoo, one of the four members of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, is reportedly filming her first music video, a month after it was confirmed she would be having a solo debut this year.

The Korean singer's agency YG Entertainment said in a statement that Jisoo was indeed filming under extreme privacy.

"The music video for Jisoo's solo song is being filmed in an overseas location in strict secrecy. You can look forward to it as we invested the largest production cost ever among BLACKPINK videos," said the agency.

The agency had reportedly planned to shoot the music video in numerous locations worldwide to maximize Jisoo's global appeal.

Related: Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean to headline historic Coachella

Jisoo is the last member of BLACKPINK to embark on a solo career after Jennie kicked it off in 2018, followed by Rosé in 2020 and then Lisa a year later.

The girls are currently in the middle of their "Born Pink" world tour, which includes a comeback visit to the Philippines on March 25 and 26 in Philippine Arena.

BLACKPINK will also be headlining this year's Coachella music festival and the British Summer Time Hyde Park in London.

Around the time it was announced Jisoo would finally be debuting as a soloist. The singer also began her own YouTube channel on her 28th birthday.

Jisoo has uploaded four videos so far — London, Barcelona, Cologne, and Paris — with a collective 24 million views and 3.45 million subscribers, as of writing.

RELATED: Blackpink's Jisoo starts her own YouTube channel

BLACKPINK

KPOP
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'Business Proposal' star Kim Min Gue to hold 1st Manila fan meet
1 day ago

'Business Proposal' star Kim Min Gue to hold 1st Manila fan meet

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Live events and video production company Rise Media Philippines made the announcement on Twitter earlier today. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
Park Min Young summoned as witness in ex-boyfriend's embezzlement case
3 days ago

Park Min Young summoned as witness in ex-boyfriend's embezzlement case

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
 Korean actress Park Min-young was called in as a witness by prosecutors earlier this week in relation to the alleged...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS gets Lego treatment in new toy set
3 days ago

BTS gets Lego treatment in new toy set

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Popular K-pop group BTS are the latest artists to have their own Lego set following the latest release of the famous toy brick...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'We sincerely apologize': Momoland announces disbandment
5 days ago

'We sincerely apologize': Momoland announces disbandment

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
K-pop all-girl group Momoland announced that they are now disbanded. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
Binge-watch all episodes of Viu Original series 'K-Love' for free!
Sponsored
6 days ago

Binge-watch all episodes of Viu Original series 'K-Love' for free!

6 days ago
Starring sought-after actors—Iza Calzado, Isabelle Daza, Sue Ramirez, Gabby Padilla and Jake Cuenca—K-Love is...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Twice Japanese sub-unit Misamo to debut this July
10 days ago

Twice Japanese sub-unit Misamo to debut this July

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 days ago
The Japanese members of Twice — Mina, Sana and Momo — will debut as the K-pop girl group's first sub-unit...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with