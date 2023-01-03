Blackpink's Jisoo starts her own YouTube channel

MANILA, Philippines — A new YouTuber in your area — Jisoo from the popular K-pop group Blackpink has started her own channel.

At the stroke of midnight on January 3, 2023 — Jisoo's 28th birthday — the singer uploaded her very first video on her YouTube channel, which translates to "Happiness Jisoo 103 percent."

The video shows Jisoo going around London in the United Kingdom, one of Blackpink's stops for their "Born Pink" world tour, as she went sight-seeing, tried different food, and gave a glimpse of her life beyond the stage.

WATCH: Blackpink's Jisoo uploads her very first YouTube vlog

In the video's description, Jisoo wrote that all profits from her channel will be donated to people in need. "I hope everyone's happiness index goes up higher."

As of this writing, Jisoo's "London Vlog" has garnered over 2.75 million views and 537,000 likes, while her YouTube channel just surpassed 1.12 million subscribers.

The "Born Pink" world tour will also be making a stop in the Philippines this March, the group's first visit to the country since 2019.

Record label YG Entertainment also confirmed that Jisoo will be making her solo debut in 2023, following in the footsteps of her groupmates. — Video from Jisoo YouTube channel

