'Alchemy of Souls Part 2' ends on a high note; fans thank Hong sisters

The fantasy romance K-drama "Alchemy of Souls 2: Light and Shadow" scored its highest viewership rating on its finale yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — The Hong sisters appear to have delivered yet again for fans of fantasy romance with a bittersweet undertone, as the second installment of the hit show "Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow" concluded yesterday, breaking the 10% viewership rating share in Seoul.

In addition, the 10th episode of the second part garnered 9.7% nationwide rating, according to Nielsen Korea.

After leaving viewers hanging with a little bit of pain prior to the finale, fans were relieved to see that the main leads, Jang-uk (Lee Jae-wook) and Naksu/Cho Yeong (Go Youn-jung), had their happy ending while still remaining the power couple that they are. Ditto for the other favorite ship, Park Dang-gu (Yoo In-soo) and Jin Cho-yeon (Arin), who become parents to two little bundles of joy.

It's to be expected as the sisters, Hong Jung-eun and Hong Mi-ran, have always had the penchant for a little bit — or a lot — of pain before granting either a satisfying or bittersweet ending for their drama couples just like they did in "Master's Sun" (2013) and "Korean Odyssey" (2018).

"Alchemy of Souls" and "Hong Sisters" trended on Twitter Philippines today, just hours after the tVN drama aired its finale episode.

Here are some of the fans' reactions:

-Uk and Yeong spending time with each other.

- Kim doju and park jin are expecting a baby.

- Chodang became parents to twins.

- Gowon became the king.



We really got a happy and satisfying end. I can’t believe it??????



#AlchemyOfSouls2Ep10 #AlchemyOfSouls2 #AlchemyOfSouls pic.twitter.com/YTWZfE2sIl — ? (@kdramas__) January 8, 2023

jang uk really met every version of her— he became naksu's student, fell in love with mudeok, became buyeon's fiancee and now married yeong— and he loved every version of her over and over again, my star-crossed lovers ????#AlchemyOfSouls #AlchemyOfSouls2 pic.twitter.com/jfDoSRehv5 — ?•?•? (@kdramabijj) January 8, 2023

Hong sisters really made us mourn for them for 24 hours ????#AlchemyOfSouls2Ep10 pic.twitter.com/rraEgwJ0JC — ???????????????????????????????? (@ljhloml_) January 9, 2023

#AlchemyOfSouls is a perfect #kdrama from start to finish for me. I loved everything about the show and I’m grateful TVN picked it up. It’s also my first time being completely satisfied with a Hong sisters show. Thank you for the amazing ride! I appreciate it! ♥? pic.twitter.com/4BD1y5f2WQ — Carli ???? (@vipXeri) January 8, 2023

I'm kinda still in shock that #AlchemyOfSouls is a drama by Hong sisters & is produced by TVN yet NO ONE died ????



This is quite surprising cuz normally they kill our favourite characters but here they didn't



I love this change so much ????#AlchemyOfSoulsS2 #AlchemyOfSouls2Ep10 pic.twitter.com/BGJo96GVF0 — ???? ???? ???????????????????????????? ???????????????? ???????????? (@Seunggimylove) January 9, 2023

RELATED: Lee Da Hee, Cha Eun Woo star as heiress and exorcist in 'Island'