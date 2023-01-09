^

'Alchemy of Souls Part 2' ends on a high note; fans thank Hong sisters

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 9, 2023 | 5:54pm
The fantasy romance K-drama "Alchemy of Souls 2: Light and Shadow" scored its highest viewership rating on its finale yesterday.
MANILA, Philippines — The Hong sisters appear to have delivered yet again for fans of fantasy romance with a bittersweet undertone, as the second installment of the hit show "Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow" concluded yesterday, breaking the 10% viewership rating share in Seoul. 

In addition, the 10th episode of the second part garnered 9.7% nationwide rating, according to Nielsen Korea. 

After leaving viewers hanging with a little bit of pain prior to the finale, fans were relieved to see that the main leads, Jang-uk (Lee Jae-wook) and Naksu/Cho Yeong (Go Youn-jung), had their happy ending while still remaining the power couple that they are. Ditto for the other favorite ship, Park Dang-gu (Yoo In-soo) and Jin Cho-yeon (Arin), who become parents to two little bundles of joy.

It's to be expected as the sisters, Hong Jung-eun and Hong Mi-ran, have always had the penchant for a little bit — or a lot —  of pain before granting either a satisfying or bittersweet ending for their drama couples just like they did in "Master's Sun" (2013) and "Korean Odyssey" (2018). 

"Alchemy of Souls" and "Hong Sisters" trended on Twitter Philippines today, just hours after the tVN drama aired its finale episode. 

Here are some of the fans' reactions:

RELATED: Lee Da Hee, Cha Eun Woo star as heiress and exorcist in 'Island'

ALCHEMY OF SOULS

K-DRAMA
