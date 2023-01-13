LIST: K-pop concerts, K-drama fan meets for 2023

K-pop artists and K-drama stars who are set to hold concerts and fan meets are (from top left clockwise) Blackpink, Kim Soo-hyun, Mamamoo and Lee Jae-wook.

MANILA, Philippines — From concerts featuring K-pop groups Blackpink and Enhypen to fan meets featuring Korea's most bankable stars such as Kim Soo-hyun, this year will see even more Korean acts and artists visiting the Philippines.

Save this list for the latest and confirmed acts and artists that are set to perform or indulge their fans in the country this 2023.

K-pop supremacy

ITZY (Mall of Asia Arena) - January 14 and 15

The rising K-pop girl group will perform back-to-back nights in Manila as part of their "Checkmate World Tour." The Manila stop will kick-off their Asia leg of the tour. Before this, they will also hold a meet-and-greet at the Glorietta Activity Center in Makati.

AOMG (New Frontier Theater) - January 15

The "Follow The Movement: AOMG World Tour" brings to the Philippines K-pop hip-hop artists Simon Dominic, Loco, Gray, Leehi, Yugyeom and Woo for a special night at the New Frontier Theater.

Shinee's Choi Min-ho (Mall of Asia Arena) - January 28

Shawols will be in full force for Shinee's Min-ho as he holds a fan meeting in the country after five years.

Enhyphen (Mall of Asia Arena) - February 3 to 5

The young K-pop boy group are coming back to the Philippines. Watch them indulge in a three-night concert at the Mall of Asia Arena as part of their "Manifesto" world tour.

GOT7's Park Jinyoung (New Frontier Theater) - February 26

Jinyoung is finally holding his first solo fan meeting in the country after being with the group for concerts most of the time. His last visit was in 2019 during GOT7's "Keep Spinning" concert.

Mamamoo (Araneta Coliseum) - February 12

Cult favorite girl group Mamamoo makes its debut visit to the Philippines for the Asian leg of its ongoing My Con World Tour.

Stray Kids (Mall of Asia Arena) - March 11 to 12

K-pop group Stray Kids have included Manila in their second world tour. The group initially had to cancel their supposed second visit back in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blackpink (Philippine Arena) - March 25 to 26

In what is primed to be the biggest concert of 2023 in the Philippines so far, K-pop girl group Blackpink is returning this time for their "Born Pink" world tour before their headlining stint at the Coachella in April.

Meet the K-drama oppa, stars

Kim Soo-hyun (Smart Araneta Coliseum) - January 17

Along with the introduction of new butternut flavors that many Filipinos love, Dunkin' Donuts is also treating its fans to a fan meet with its Korean superstar endorser, Kim Soo-hyun, on his nth time visit to the country.

Kim Seon-ho (Mall of Asia Arena) - January 22

The beloved bedimpled star of several K-drama hits such as "Hometown Cha Cha Cha" and "Start-Up" is set to put smiles on the faces of his many fans with his own first, fan meet this month. Fans of Good Boy will surely be delighted to see him in the flesh.

Song Kang (Smart Araneta Coliseum) - March 5

Son of Netflix and "Sweet Home" star Song Kang is also set to make hearts aflutter with his "fun meet" organized by his endorsement, the Korean beauty brand Deoproce. Nothing much has been said about the upcoming fanmeet as announced by Wilbros Live but to stay tune for more details.

Lee Jae-wook (New Frontier Theater) - March 11

Fresh off the success of the two-part, hit Netflix fantasy romance series "Alchemy of Souls," Lee Jae-wook will surely draw in his fans in the hopes to get a glimpse of tall and handsome Jang-uk they've come to love in the fantasy series. Details of his fan meet has yet to be announced.

