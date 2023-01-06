LIST: Concerts in the Philippines this 2023

MANILA, Philippines — A new year brings a new set of 12 months full of opportunities, and with many artists flocking back to the Philippines to engage with Filipino fans, the concert scene is getting back to its brightest.

Last year saw the gradual return of several artists, bands and groups — some returning, others for the first time and a number of them visiting the country twice in a year — and the stage is set for more arrivals in 2023.

Check out the upcoming international music acts performing in the Philippines in 2023:

Wavy Baby Music Festival (Marreco Lot, Mandaue City, Cebu) - Jan. 13 to 14

The Wave Baby Music Festival in Cebu is headed by James Reid's Careless label where several of its artists will be performing.

Invited to headline the festival are R&B singers Pink Sweats and Destiny Rogers, Korean artists Sunmi and The Rose, Thai rapper Bambam, pop singer JVKE and electronic acts Bag Raiders and Yultron.

Additionally, The Rose will also have a comeback concert on Jan. 14 at the SM North Edsa Skydome.

ITZY (Mall of Asia Arena) - Jan. 14

The rising K-pop girl group will perform back-to-back nights in Manila as part of their "Checkmate World Tour."

AOMG (New Frontier Theater) - Jan. 15

The "Follow The Movement: AOMG World Tour" brings to the Philippines K-pop hip-hop artists Simon Dominic, Loco, Gray, Leehi, Yugyeom and Woo for a special night at the New Frontier Theater.

Ne-Yo (Araneta Coliseum) - Jan. 23

Award-winning R&B singer Ne-Yo returns to Manila with back-to-back sets at the Araneta Coliseum to perform some of his greatest hits.

Enhyphen (Mall of Asia Arena) - Feb. 3 to 5

The young K-pop boy group are coming back to the Philippines for a proper concert that isn't just one night but three at the Mall of Asia Arena as part of their "Manifesto" world tour.

Boyce Avenue (Araneta Coliseum, Waterfront Hotel & Casino, SMX Convention Center Davao) - Feb. 11, 12, 14

A Valentines concert awaits for Filipinos in Manila, Cebu and Davao as cover band Boyce Avenue returns to Manila to deliver all the necessary feels, with the help of local artists The Juans (only for the Manila concert), Adie and Nobita.

Mamamoo (Araneta Coliseum) - Feb. 12

Also hyping up emotions on a different spectrum is K-pop group Mamamoo as it makes its debut visit to the Philippines for the Asian leg of their ongoing world tour.

Wallows (New Frontier Theater) - Feb. 15

Alternative-rock band Wallows will begin their "Tell Me That It’s Over Asia Tour 2023" in Manila, performing songs from their three extended plays and two albums, the latest one lending its name to the tour.

The Vamps (Mall of Asia Arena) - Feb. 17

The British pop-rock band will be performing in the Philippines for the fifth time this February as part of their "Greatest Hits Tour." Their last visit was in 2017.

Conan Gray (Mall of Asia Arena) - Feb. 18

Young singer Conan Gray has included the Philippines, his first visit to the country, in the Asian leg of his "Superache" tour.

PLUS63 Festival (SM Seaside Complex Cebu) - Feb. 18

This music and arts festival is making a grand comeback after two years with headliners such as Joji and Kehlani, the former recently visited the country last month for Head in the Clouds Manila.

Backstreet Boys (Mall of Asia Arena) - Feb. 20

Get ready to throw back the years as the Backstreet Boys returns to the country. The boys included the Philippines in the 2023 Asian leg of their "DNA World Tour," the 2019 edition of which was their last time in Manila.

Westlife (Araneta Coliseum) - Feb. 20 to 21

In true boy group rivalry fashion, Westlife will also be performing in Manila on the same day (plus one extra concert the next day) for their "Wild Dreams" tour to perform "all the hits."

OneRepublic (Araneta Coliseum) - Feb. 23

Manila will be the first Asian stop of OneRepublic's "Live in Concert" tour, almost seven years since the group last performed in the Philippines.

Wanderland (Filinvest City Events Grounds) - March 4 to 5

Perhaps the biggest music festival in the Philippines, Wanderland is making a grand comeback with headliners Carly Rae Jepsen and Phoenix, and supporting acts Sunset Rollercoaster, Men I Trust, No Rome, Stephen Day, Balming Tiger, George and Leo Wang.

Arctic Monkeys (Filinvest City Events Grounds) - March 6

A somewhat extension of the Wanderland Music & Arts Festival is a concert by British rock band Arctic Monkeys the very next day in what will be their first-ever Philippine show.

Simple Plan (New Frontier Theater, SMX Convention Center Davao) - March 10, 12

Bringing the rock vibes to Manila and Davao this March are Simple Plan for their "The Harder Than It Looks" tour.

Stray Kids (Mall of Asia Arena) - March 11 to 12

K-pop group Stray Kids have included Manila in their second world tour. The group initially had to cancel their supposed second visit back in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harry Styles (Philippine Arena) - March 14

"Come on Harry, we wanna say good night to you!" Harry Styles will be returning to the Philippines for a third time, his second as a soloist, this March for his "Love on Tour."

Bryan Adams (Araneta Coliseum) - March 15

Also making a Philippine comeback is award-winning singer-songwriter Bryan Adams as part of the Asian leg of his “So Happy It Hurts" tour.

Sting (The Theatre at Solaire) - March 17 to 18

Just as big a return awaits Sting, the former lead singer of English rock band The Police, after more than a decade who will bring his "My Songs" tour to Manila with his eldest son Joe Sumner as a special guest.

Blackpink (Philippine Arena) - March 25 to 26

In what is primed to be the biggest concert of 2023 in the Philippines so far, K-pop girl group Blackpink is returning this time for their "Born Pink" world tour.

The 1975 (Mall of Asia Arena) - May 3 to 4

English pop-rock band The 1975 are certain to remind Filipinos once again of heartbreak, longing and love when they come back this May for their "At Their Very Best" Asia tour.

