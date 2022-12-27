Song Joong Ki reportedly dating British actress Katy Louise Saunders

From left: South Korean actor Song Joong-ki arrives for the 50th International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton Hotel in New York City on November 21, 2022; British actress Katy Louise Saunders poses as she arrives for the amfAR 21st Annual Cinema Against AIDS during the 67th Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, southern France, on May 22, 2014.

MANILA, Philippines — Hours after the confirmation of Song Joong-ki dating, the Internet went crazy figuring out who the lucky lady is, with some speculating that he is seeing British actress Katy Louise Saunders.

While the actor's agency High Zium Studio said he is dating a British woman, no further details were revealed but it did not stop the Internet from "tracking" down her identity.

Some Internet users speculated that he is dating Saunders, who was born in the United Kingdom but went to school in Italy.

In an article in the online site Koreaboo, it said that the speculation arose after Internet users recalled Song's acceptance speech for the Grand Prize or Daesang for his 2021 drama "Vincenzo" at the APAN Star Awards last September 29.

He was heard thanking "Katy, Narla, Maya, Antes," which fans said referred to Saunders and her dogs.

There were also paparazzi photos of the actor and his alleged rumored girlfriend circulating on the Internet.

His agency, which had earlier confirmed the actor's dating news, did not comment on news of Song and Saunders dating.

Saunders appeared in mostly Italian shows. Her film credits include "Los Borgia" (2006), "Third Person" (2013) starring Liam Neeson and Mila Kunis, "The Scorpion King: Book of Souls" (2018), and "The Lizzie McGuire Movie" (2003).

