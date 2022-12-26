'Descendants of the Sun' star Song Joong Ki admits dating British woman

“Reborn Rich” star Song Joong Ki is dating a British woman, his agency High Zium studio confirmed in a statement earlier today.

“Actor Song Joong Ki is currently seeing a woman with positive feelings,” the agency said of the "Descendants of the Sun" star’s new non-showbiz partner.

“We hope that you will look warmly upon their relationship.”

The agency did not provide more details as to how long Joong-ki has been seeing the British girl and if they have plans to marry.

“We ask for your understanding in regards to the fact that we cannot confirm any information aside from the fact that they are dating, and we would be grateful if you refrained from publishing any speculative or unconfirmed reports,” the agency added.

Joong-ki made headlines for marrying his “Descendants of the Sun” co-star Song Hye Kyo in October 2017, making #SongSongCoupleWedding a global trend.

But barely two years into their marriage, in June 2019, the couple announced their split, citing personality differences.

The reports that Joong-ki is now dating another woman quashed hopes among fans that there might be a reunion for the “Song-Song” couple soon. Joong-ki and Hye-kyo now both star in rival dramas revolving around revenge.

