^

Korean Wave

'Squid Game' star Jung Ho Yeon gives advice for Blackpink Jennie, friends at Manila visit

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
November 14, 2022 | 12:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — If you’re friends with Blackpink member Jennie Kim, what would you advise her?

Think no more because Jennie’s best friend, “Squid Game” star Jung Ho Yeon, shared what she would give as advice to her friends during last Friday’s media conference for her first ever Manila solo fan meet.

As Jennie’s best friend, Vogue’s first ever East Asian cover model, the most followed Korean actress on Instagram, an international model who walked for global brands like Louis Vuitton and Chanel, and of course, as among the first Asians to win best drama acting Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, Ho Yeon has been expectedly named by K-Ci Williams of Vulture as "World's Current It Girl" in 2021. The Manila fan meet's host, Sam Oh, thinks Ho Yeon is still the world's "it" girl even this year.

For this, the 28-year-old said at her Manila fan meet that she felt pressured but grateful to be called an “it” girl.

“I brought my mom to Emmy Awards. So that was one of the biggest things that happened to my life and also, I remember the SAG Awards. Because the feeling, I’ve never been into that kind of rollercoaster (of emotions) in just a few hours. It kind of stays with me still until now. And also, I had a chance to work with Alfonso Cuaron and also Cate Blanchett. (It) was one of the most magical, most surreal experiences in my life,” the 2022 Emmy Awards nominee for Best Supporting Drama Actress said of her 2022 life and career highlights at the press con prior to the fan meet.

When asked how she stays humble in spite of her success and stellar friends, she said: “It’s something that I put a lot of thought into and it’s a lot of effort to keep myself grounded… It’s really about taking some time for myself, getting alone time for myself because these help me understand what are happening to me, the experience that I’m having, the feelings that I’m having. So I need some time out by myself to process all of that and to kind of arrange my thoughts a little bit.”

Related: Jung Ho-yeon looks ‘within’ to stay grounded after Squid Game success

When quizzed as to what she would give her friends as advice, she explained: “This is quite of a difficult question because the way I view the world is changing all the time and even today. But something that I like talking to my friends and sharing with my friends is this feeling of empathizing with each other.”

“Because I feel like we’re all getting busier every day and everyone’s losing touch of each other’s lives and the ability to empathize with each other and so I would like to be more interested in the things that are happening around the world, around me, and in the lives of the people that I care about. So empathy is something that I’d like to share more with the people I care about,” she said further.

Recently, in Korea, Ho Yeon moved from one house to another, and from this, she realized another thing she wanted to share with friends: Be organized!

“Always arrange your stuff. I realized that this is a good, meditative activity. This is very therapeutic! And so, if I have a friend who is going through an emotionally difficult time right now, and she asks for my advice on what to do, I would probably tell her to ‘Arrange your stuff. Go to house chores or something. That’s gonna help you’.”

She joked that she can also volunteer to clean anyone’s house. For this, Sam had a question for the audience: "Who wants to go first?"

RELATED: Squid Game’ star Jung Ho Yeon shares impression of the Philippines, places to visit

SQUID GAME
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'Squid Game' star Jung Ho Yeon gives advice for Blackpink Jennie, friends at Manila visit
56 minutes ago

'Squid Game' star Jung Ho Yeon gives advice for Blackpink Jennie, friends at Manila visit

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 56 minutes ago
If you’re friends with Blackpink member Jennie Kim, what would you advise her?
Korean Wave
fbtw
&lsquo;Squid Game&rsquo; star Jung Ho Yeon shares impression of the Philippines, places to visit
2 hours ago

‘Squid Game’ star Jung Ho Yeon shares impression of the Philippines, places to visit

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 hours ago
“Squid Game” star Jung Ho Yeon shared at her Manila press conference last Friday why it is important for her to...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Money Heist: Korea &ndash; Joint Economic Area' releases teaser for second part
3 days ago

'Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area' releases teaser for second part

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Netflix has set a release date for Part 2 of the Korean adaptation of the hit series "Money Heist" after dropping a new...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS' Suga's new hairstyle goes viral; BTS bares new 'Butter' collection
5 days ago

BTS' Suga's new hairstyle goes viral; BTS bares new 'Butter' collection

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
Fans of Kpop supergroup BTS have been ecstatic for several days now after one of the group's members Suga posted a new...
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS' Jin starts military enlistment process
8 days ago

BTS' Jin starts military enlistment process

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 days ago
Jin of BTS has reportedly applied for the cancelation of the postponement of his military enlistment.
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' most-searched K-dramas &mdash; study
October 28, 2022 - 7:15pm

'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' most-searched K-dramas — study

By Kristofer Purnell | October 28, 2022 - 7:15pm
Netflix shows "Squid Game" and "All of Us Are Dead" are among the most-searched Korean shows on the internet, according to...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with