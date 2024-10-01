^

Atio Castillo's parents demand accountability from UST after guilty verdict

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 1, 2024 | 6:10pm
University of Santo Tomas civil law freshman Horacio "Atio" Castillo III
Horacio Tomas Castillo III via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The parents of slain University of Santo Tomas (UST) civil law freshman Horacio "Atio" Castillo III said that UST and its officials have "failed to protect" their son.

Castillo's parents, Horacio Castillo Jr. and Carmina Castillo, made the statement after securing a conviction against the 10 fraternity members of the Aegis Juris Fraternity involved in the killing of their son in September 2017.

"I think it's about time heads should roll in UST," Horacio Castillo Jr., the father of Atio, said in an interview with reporters following the promulgation of his son's case.

"They should have prevented the hazing, the crime of hazing, from happening… Now we are very happy. We have gotten our conviction. We would like, maybe, to ask Dean Divina, what can you say about this?" he added.

In response, Divina said that he disagrees with the statement from Atio's parents that he and UST failed to protect their son.

"The university and the faculty have always implemented and upheld policies that promote the safety and welfare of all students. Unfortunately, no institution is spared from the actions of individuals who choose to disregard these measures," Divina said in a message to Philstar.com.

"We remain committed to ensuring a safe environment and continuously improving our efforts to prevent a repetition of such a tragedy," he added.

On October 1, the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 11 found the 10 Aegis Juris fratmen guilty of violating the Anti-Hazing Law of 1995 in connection with Castillo's death.

The court also ordered the 10 accused to pay penalties of P461,800 as actual expenses, P75,000 as civil indemnity, P75,000 as moral damages and P75,000 as exemplary damages.

