YG Entertainment to sue leakers of Blackpink Jennie's private photos

MANILA, Philippines — Music company YG Entertainment will be taking legal action against individuals who leaked private photos of Blackpink member Jennie Kim.

In a statement released to the public, YG Entertainment said they officially requested the police to investigate who distributed the said photos of Jennie, submitting a complaint last September.

"YG is taking strong legal action against posts that are tarnishing the character and reputation of our agency’s artist," said the company, citing the complaint for defamation filed under several violations.

According to the company, the leaking of the photos has sparked "rumors, accusations, personal attacks, sexual harassment, and invasion of privacy," particularly toward Jennie.

YG continued saying they will be moving forward without any leniency for further harm that occurs afterwards, reiterating that the circulating photos were revealed illegally.

The company did not explicitly mention which photos of Jennie were leaked, but rumors previously spread that the Blackpink member was in a relationship with V or Kim Tae-hyung from BTS after pictures spread online assumed to be the two artists.

Said photos of the two appearing to have dinner together made it to different social media platforms like Twitter and Telegram.

BTS' own management company Big Hit Entertainment have filed a separate criminal complaint over posts with “false information” and “ill-intentioned rumors,” also not specifying which posts they were referring to.

