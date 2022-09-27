^

Korean Wave

Blackpink is first all-girl group to debut atop Billboard charts in 14 years

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 27, 2022 | 1:33pm
Blackpink is first all-girl group to debut atop Billboard charts in 14 years
Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo and Lisa.
@blackpinkofficial via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Blackpink's second and newest album "Born Pink" debuted at the top spot of the Billboard 200 albums chart, a first for the Kpop group which also makes them the first all-female group to do the feat since 2008.

The last time an all-girl group topped the Billboard 200 was with Danity Kane's sophomore album "Welcome to the Dollhouse" in April 2008.

According to data collected by Billboard through Luminate, "Born Pink" earned 102,000 equivalent album units earned in the United States for the week that ended on September 22, good for top spot and dethroning the 11-week reign of Bad Bunny's "Un Verano San Ti."

The album also debuted atop Billboard's Top Album Sales chart with the seventh-largest sales week this year, having sold 75,500 copies in its first week (64,000 were disc sales while the rest for digital sales; no vinyl or cassette are available).

Blackpink's debut album "The Album" debuted and peaked at No. 2 on the same chart, the only other time the group consisting of Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé cracked the Top 10.

"Born Pink" is also the third time a K-pop album topped the Billboard 200 this 2022 after BTS' "Proof" and Stray Kids' "Oddinary" — although Blackpink's album consists more of English lyrics rather than Korean.

The lead single of the album, "Pink Venom," debuted and peaked at the No. 22 spot of the Billboard Hot 100 and has spent two weeks on top of the Billboard Global 200 before being overtaken by another single, "Shut Down."

With the dual Global 200 topspots, Blackpink join Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, and BTS as the musical acts with multiple chart-toppers on the list, the latter far ahead with six.

Meanwhile, fellow K-pop album "2 Baddies" by NCT 127 debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, matching the group's highest rank when their previous work "Sticker: The 3rd Album" debuted and peaked at the same spot last year.

