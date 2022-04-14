'CLOY' actor Hyun Bin, 'Vincenzo' actress Jeon Yeo Been may star in a new spy action film together

MANILA, Philippines — New updates reveal that South Korean actor Hyun Bin, who rose to global prominence with his lead role in the 2020 hit series "Crash Landing On You," may star with “Vincenzo” star Jeon Yeo Been in a new spy action film.

According to a Soompi report in November last year, Hive Media Corp. confirmed the news that the CLOY actor agreed to star in its upcoming film.

"Hyun Bin has decided to star in ‘Harbin’ due to the quality and interesting nature of the script as well as the trust he has in director Woo Min Ho,” Hive Media Corp. allegedly said.

The new movie "Harbin" is set in the early 1900s in the the capital of China's northernmost province Heilongjiang called Harbin, with story that revolves around the Korean independence activists who risked their lives to get back their homeland.

Hyun Bin is reportedly going to play the role of a man who lives with the loneliness of being in a generation where their motherland has been taken away from them, who deals with the turmoil of putting one's life on the line for the fight of his country's independence.

Meanwhile, Jeon Yeo Been of “Vincenzo” fame is reportedly being considered to co-star with Hyun Bin.

According to Soompi, Jeon Yeo Been’s agency Management mmm revealed on April 12, “We are positively reviewing the script of film ‘Harbin.'”

The film is headed by director Woo Min Ho, who is celebrated for his work in the 2020 political drama film "The Man Standing Next." Camera director Hong Kyung Po, who worked on Oscars-winning film "Parasite," is also part of the project. The production has started filming this 2022.

