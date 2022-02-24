Filipina singer to reportedly debut as K-pop idol

MANILA, Philippines — Chantal Videla is training under MLD Entertainment, which is teasing to debut a new girl group after Momoland.

The entertainment agency is posting Chantal in its Instagram account since her debut last November. Fans also noticed that Chantal is always with “Girls Planet 999” contestant Nonaka Shana, who was confirmed to debut as a girl group member last December.

Chantal and Nonaka also showed their singing skills through covering Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me.”

The Filipina-Argentinian singer is also appearing on MLD Entertainment’s videos on YouTube, further fueling speculations about her debut as a K-pop idol. The singer also starred on JT&Marcus’ digital single “Dear You" and recently did a cover of Jodi Benson’s "Part of Your World."

RELATED: No hiatus for good governance: Kpop fans are joining the stage for 2022 polls, too