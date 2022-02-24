



















































 
























^


 











 















Korean Wave


Filipina singer to reportedly debut as K-pop idol




Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 24, 2022 | 1:01pm
 





Filipina singer to reportedly debut as K-pop idol
Chantal Videla in a car brand's ad campaign
@gacmotorph via Chantal Videla's Instagram account




MANILA, Philippines — Chantal Videla is training under MLD Entertainment, which is teasing to debut a new girl group after Momoland.


The entertainment agency is posting Chantal in its Instagram account since her debut last November. Fans also noticed that Chantal is always with “Girls Planet 999” contestant Nonaka Shana, who was confirmed to debut as a girl group member last December.


Chantal and Nonaka also showed their singing skills through covering Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me.”


The Filipina-Argentinian singer is also appearing on MLD Entertainment’s videos on YouTube, further fueling speculations about her debut as a K-pop idol. The singer also starred on JT&Marcus’ digital single “Dear You" and recently did a cover of Jodi Benson’s "Part of Your World."


 








 


RELATED: No hiatus for good governance: Kpop fans are joining the stage for 2022 polls, too


 
















 



K-POP

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
    • 















Latest














Latest









Filipina singer to reportedly debut as K-pop idol







1 hour ago


Filipina singer to reportedly debut as K-pop idol



By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo |
1 hour ago 


Chantal is training under MLD Entertainment, which is teasing to debut a new girl group after Momoland.








Korean Wave
fbtw













Park Bo Gum discharged from mandatory military service







1 day ago


Park Bo Gum discharged from mandatory military service



By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo |
1 day ago 


South Korean star Park Bo Gum has been discharged from the military, ending his mandatory service two months earlier.








Korean Wave
fbtw













How Lee Yoo-mi filmed 'All of Us Are Dead,' 'Squid Game' at the same time







2 days ago


How Lee Yoo-mi filmed 'All of Us Are Dead,' 'Squid Game' at the same time



By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit |
2 days ago 


South Korean breakout star Lee Yoo-mi recently revealed that she filmed "Squid Game" and "All Of Us Are Dead" at the same...








Korean Wave
fbtw













BLACKPINK's Jennie stars in sultry Calvin Klein campaign







6 days ago


BLACKPINK's Jennie stars in sultry Calvin Klein campaign



By Marane A. Plaza |
6 days ago 


BLACKPINK's Jennie stunned in the latest campaign of global fashion brand Calvin Klein.








Korean Wave
fbtw













BTS' V tested positive for COVID-19







8 days ago


BTS' V tested positive for COVID-19



By Jan Milo Severo |
8 days ago 


Big Hit Music announced that V is the latest BTS member who tested positive for COVID-19. 








Korean Wave
fbtw













ITZY shares Pok&eacute;mon memories, stars in new Pok&eacute;mon commercial







13 days ago


ITZY shares Pokémon memories, stars in new Pokémon commercial



By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza |
13 days ago 


Members of K-Pop girl group ITZY are the stars of the newly released commercial to celebrate the release of Pokémon...








Korean Wave
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with