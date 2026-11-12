^

Entertainment

'VisionQuest' finale sets up return of key Marvel characters in 'Doomsday'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 12, 2026 | 12:13pm
'VisionQuest' finale sets up return of key Marvel characters in 'Doomsday'
James Spader's Ultron and Paul Bettany's Vision in "VisionQuest."
Disney+

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "VisionQuest"

MANILA, Philippines — Limited series "VisionQuest" finished its eight-episode run, leaving Marvel fans in anticipation for a month before hitting theaters for "Avengers: Doomsday."

The show is a spin-off of the 2021 series "WandaVision," taking place years after Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) deconstructs the Westview Hex, including her depictions of Vision (Paul Bettany), Tommy and the latter's twin Billy.

The "WandaVision" finale saw a rebuilt, weaponized, white version of Vision obtain the memories of the synthezoid that died in "Avengers: Infinity War," as well as of Wanda's conjured reality.

Throughtout "VisionQuest," this new Vision struggles to understand what he is, hiding with other artificial intelligence personas in his Mindspace for company.

As he navigates with his identity, Vision must also grapple with the notion that Thomas Shepherd (Ruaridh Mollica) may now carry Tommy's soul, meaning his son is somehow alive.

Related: Pacquiao in the MCU: 'VisionQuest' namedrops Pinoy boxing legend

Vision coming to terms about fatherhood is reflected with his own ordeal with Ultron (James Spader, returning to the franchise after a decade), whom he saved a copy of after seemingly destroying him in 2015's "Avengers: Age of Ultron."

Among those standing in Vision's way is another synthezoid dubbed by Ultron as Jocasta, who carries the identity and memories of late tech entrepreneur Josephine Carrington (T'nia Miller).

Ultron escapes Vision's Mindspace and begins falling for Jocasta and her worldview. It is later revealed that Ultron's identity is based on Josephine's husband Virgil Horton, who sold Josephine's work on artificial intelligence to Stark Industries — playing a major part in the franchise's beginnings.

The finale sees Jocasta perish at the hands of Horton, who is killed by Ultron. To avenge her death, he decides to inject Josephine's nanobots into the human race and seize control of them.

Vision resolves the issue by helping Ultron navigate grief, just as he did by accepting he is the true Vision that lost Wanda and their young sons. Ultron eventually self-destructs with  the nanobots. His plan, however, fails as he survives with a few nanobots intact. 

The mid-credits scene teases viewers about his fate as he is seen holding a data drive carrying Jocasta's name. 

Related: Patrick Stewart's last film is 'Avengers: Doomsday,' Marvel confirms

Another mid-credits scene contains an even bigger revelation that will set the stage for "Doomsday," where the remaining Avengers and heroes must face against Victor von Doom (Robert Downey Jr.).

Scenes from 2022's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" are shown, specifically when Wanda as the Scarlet Witch is buried under the weight of the destroyed Mount Wundagore.

A new clip shows a hooded figure, confirmed to be Doom, lifting the rubble and "awakening" Wanda in order to claim her power — all but confirming that Wanda will return in December's upcoming blockbuster.

It is similar to what Doom does in an added mid-credits scene of the "Avengers: Endgame" re-release this year when he "collects" the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) despite Bruce Banner hiding himself deep underground.

Since being teased at the end of "Fantastic Four: First Steps," Doom has largely kept his figure hidden in succeeding Marvel projects apart from the "Doomsday" trailers.

"Avengers: Doomsday" will premiere in Philippine cinemas on December 16.

RELATED: 'Endgame: Encore' teases new 'Doomsday' scenes, spoilers

AVENGERS

DOOMSDAY

ELIZABETH OLSEN

JAMES SPADER

MARVEL CINEMATIC UNIVERSE

MARVEL COMICS

MARVEL STUDIOS

MCU

PAUL BETTANY

ROBERT DOWNEY JR.

SCARLET WITCH

ULTRON

VISION
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Why Pops Fernandez is thankful to bashers

Why Pops Fernandez is thankful to bashers

By Dolly Anne Carvajal | 13 hours ago
Pops Fernandez and I have been friends since her Day One in the biz.
Entertainment
fbtw
What&rsquo;s on the Christmas playlistS of OPM artists?

What’s on the Christmas playlistS of OPM artists?

By Jerry Donato | 13 hours ago
Filipino Christmas songs may be grouped into the jolly, upbeat and melancholic, slow ones. Regardless of the mood and emotion...
Entertainment
fbtw
Michelle Dee has unfinished business in pageantry

Michelle Dee has unfinished business in pageantry

By Pat-P Daza | 10 days ago
From beauty queen to actress, model and advocate, Michelle Dee has shown that there is life — and purpose — beyond...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Freaky Riri&rsquo;: Rhian Ramos, DenJen channel &lsquo;Obsession,&rsquo;&lsquo;Conjuring&rsquo; for Halloween

‘Freaky Riri’: Rhian Ramos, DenJen channel ‘Obsession,’‘Conjuring’ for Halloween

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 11 days ago
Stars are also inspired by other stars from popular fictional universes. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Ogie Alcasid musical hits stage in 2027

Ogie Alcasid musical hits stage in 2027

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 10 days ago
He has almost four decades of good songs to include in his summer 2027 musical. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Alanis Morissette, 52, comes out as pansexual

Alanis Morissette, 52, comes out as pansexual

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Alanis Morissette admitted to identifying as pansexual.
Entertainment
fbtw
Sharmaine Arnaiz passes vet licensure exam at 52

Sharmaine Arnaiz passes vet licensure exam at 52

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Sharmaine Arnaiz is on her way to being a full-fledged veterinarian.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Not going after her': Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo gets Robbie Williams backing amid copy claims

'Not going after her': Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo gets Robbie Williams backing amid copy claims

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Robbie Williams posted a lengthy message on Instagram addressing the issue and repeatedly backing Olivia Rodrigo from na...
Entertainment
fbtw
Paul McCartney reaches billionaire status; 3rd singer after Jay-Z, Taylor Swift

Paul McCartney reaches billionaire status; 3rd singer after Jay-Z, Taylor Swift

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Paul McCartney is officially a billionaire.
Entertainment
fbtw
Jona sings for fur babies

Jona sings for fur babies

By Baby A. Gil | 1 day ago
Aside from her melismatic singing style, Jona is also known as an animal welfare advocate and rescuer. In fact, she built...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with