'VisionQuest' finale sets up return of key Marvel characters in 'Doomsday'

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "VisionQuest"

MANILA, Philippines — Limited series "VisionQuest" finished its eight-episode run, leaving Marvel fans in anticipation for a month before hitting theaters for "Avengers: Doomsday."

The show is a spin-off of the 2021 series "WandaVision," taking place years after Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) deconstructs the Westview Hex, including her depictions of Vision (Paul Bettany), Tommy and the latter's twin Billy.

The "WandaVision" finale saw a rebuilt, weaponized, white version of Vision obtain the memories of the synthezoid that died in "Avengers: Infinity War," as well as of Wanda's conjured reality.

Throughtout "VisionQuest," this new Vision struggles to understand what he is, hiding with other artificial intelligence personas in his Mindspace for company.

As he navigates with his identity, Vision must also grapple with the notion that Thomas Shepherd (Ruaridh Mollica) may now carry Tommy's soul, meaning his son is somehow alive.

Related: Pacquiao in the MCU: 'VisionQuest' namedrops Pinoy boxing legend

Vision coming to terms about fatherhood is reflected with his own ordeal with Ultron (James Spader, returning to the franchise after a decade), whom he saved a copy of after seemingly destroying him in 2015's "Avengers: Age of Ultron."

Among those standing in Vision's way is another synthezoid dubbed by Ultron as Jocasta, who carries the identity and memories of late tech entrepreneur Josephine Carrington (T'nia Miller).

Ultron escapes Vision's Mindspace and begins falling for Jocasta and her worldview. It is later revealed that Ultron's identity is based on Josephine's husband Virgil Horton, who sold Josephine's work on artificial intelligence to Stark Industries — playing a major part in the franchise's beginnings.

The finale sees Jocasta perish at the hands of Horton, who is killed by Ultron. To avenge her death, he decides to inject Josephine's nanobots into the human race and seize control of them.

Vision resolves the issue by helping Ultron navigate grief, just as he did by accepting he is the true Vision that lost Wanda and their young sons. Ultron eventually self-destructs with the nanobots. His plan, however, fails as he survives with a few nanobots intact.

The mid-credits scene teases viewers about his fate as he is seen holding a data drive carrying Jocasta's name.

Related: Patrick Stewart's last film is 'Avengers: Doomsday,' Marvel confirms

Another mid-credits scene contains an even bigger revelation that will set the stage for "Doomsday," where the remaining Avengers and heroes must face against Victor von Doom (Robert Downey Jr.).

Scenes from 2022's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" are shown, specifically when Wanda as the Scarlet Witch is buried under the weight of the destroyed Mount Wundagore.

A new clip shows a hooded figure, confirmed to be Doom, lifting the rubble and "awakening" Wanda in order to claim her power — all but confirming that Wanda will return in December's upcoming blockbuster.

It is similar to what Doom does in an added mid-credits scene of the "Avengers: Endgame" re-release this year when he "collects" the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) despite Bruce Banner hiding himself deep underground.

Since being teased at the end of "Fantastic Four: First Steps," Doom has largely kept his figure hidden in succeeding Marvel projects apart from the "Doomsday" trailers.

"Avengers: Doomsday" will premiere in Philippine cinemas on December 16.

RELATED: 'Endgame: Encore' teases new 'Doomsday' scenes, spoilers