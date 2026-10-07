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Music

Gehlee Dangca keeps door open for South Korea projects after UNIS

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 7, 2026 | 5:48pm
Gehlee Dangca keeps door open for South Korea projects after UNIS
Gehlee Dangca
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Former UNIS member Gehlee Dangca is keeping the door open to opportunities in South Korea following her departure from the K-pop girl group.

Gehlee recently returned to the Philippines and admitted that leaving Korea came with mixed emotions, considering the country had become her second home during her time with UNIS.

“Bitter sweet kasi 'yung feeling but sobrang saya naman ako na nakabalik na ’ko sa Pinas peroyung Korea kasi po is like my second home. I’m always be grateful for the people and the experiences I had there,” Gehlee told Philstar.com. 

Despite being back in the Philippines, Gehlee is not ruling out the possibility of pursuing opportunities in Korea again.

When asked if she still wants to build a career in the country, she said, “I’m not closing the doors naman for opportunities. We’ll see po.”

Gehlee also looked back fondly on her time with UNIS, saying the members became closer after going through various experiences together.

“We went through a lot po together as members of UNIS. We got closer and closer din as time went on. Now that we’re separated, we still interact online, we support each other. They will always be my sisters,” she said.

Solo path

Among her former groupmates, Gehlee remains particularly close to fellow Filipina member Elisia.

“Super close po kami. She texted me kanina, she sent me a TikTok or something,” Gehlee shared.

During their time as UNIS members, Gehlee and Elisia often stuck together because they were both Filipinas.

“During our time as UNIS member, we stuck together a lot kasi we’re both Pinays. Being around Elisia is having a piece of home with me. Talagang best friend ko siya,” she said.

Now focusing on her next chapter, Gehlee said completing her education remains one of her priorities while she continues pursuing music as a solo artist.

“My main priority is finishing my education as well as balancing my activities as a solo artist,” she said.

Gehlee remained tight-lipped about her upcoming projects but hinted that fans could expect new activities and possibly music.

“I can’t say too much. Abangan na lang po. Singles? Maybe,” she said.

For now, Gehlee appears ready to explore what comes next while staying grateful for the experiences she gained during her time in Korea and with UNIS.

RELATED: K-pop act UNIS with 3 Filipinas to disband after just 2 years

 

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