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Entertainment

Directors say 'Forgotten Island' platform to tell Filipino story

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 17, 2026 | 4:59pm
Directors say 'Forgotten Island' platform to tell Filipino story
"Forgotten Island" directors Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado
Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — "Forgotten Island" may be a universal story about friendship, but the film's directors say it wouldn't be the same without Filipinos lending their voices and experiences to make it come to life.

DreamWorks Animation's latest movie is heavily inspired by Filipino culture, mythology, and folklore, centering around two best friends who end up on the titular island and are trying to get home as their memories, friendship, and future are at stake.

Helming the project are two of the studio's resident filmmakers, Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado, the latter a Filipino-American, who worked on several DreamWorks films and last co-directed the Oscar-nominated "Shrek" spin-off "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish."

The new film contains snippets of their friendship, with Crawford sharing his experience of Filipino culture through his wife Kathy, her family, and Mercado's own family.

Beyond highlighting Philippine experiences in a major feature film, the majority Filipino descent members of the film is one of its major selling point. 

Notable Filipino artists Liza Soberano, H.E.R., Lea Salonga, and Dolly de Leon lead the cast, while the crew includes composer Nathan Matthew David, story head Nathan McLeod, character designers Genevieve Tsai and Anthony Francisco, just to name a few.

Philstar.com spoke to the directors in an exclusive interview and asked the importance of tapping Filipinos to star and work as part of the production crew to effectively tell the movie's story.

For Mercado, the shared Filipino root provides an "authentic" point of view of Philippine culture, punctuated by an abundance of Filipino talents on the global stage. 

Related: Directors break down Filipino-inspired animation in 'Forgotten Island'

"This was the platform [to tell that], we have a Filipino story that is personal to the both of us," Mercado said. "Let's show what Filipino actors and musicians can do. We're here and we're making a statement, that these are our stories and we invite the rest of the world to connect with us."

The movie's sound track is also unapologetically Filipino, featuring Filipinos who have made global breakthroughs. P-pop groups SB19 and BINI and Katseye leader Sophia Laforteza and her multinational girl group Katseye have lent their voices to the film's sound track. H.E.R. is an automatic shoo-in as a Grammy-winning artist, and even Liza has contributed her voice. 

Composer David also worked extensively with Lea, who is also on the soundtrack, to incorporate her vocals in the film's score.

Philstar.com asked Crawford why it was necessary that Filipino themes were served as the framework for the "Forgotten Island" on an encompassing story of friendship.

The director highlighted the word "necessary" and explained that a Filipino backdrop was the best way to tell and feel the film's story of being present for a friend and celebrating shared moments.

Crawford reflected on his youth growing up near a Filipino community, getting invited to their parties, experiencing warmth and joy while singing, dancing, and eating with them.

"The story is so universal that it could be set anywhere, but for my experience being welcomed into the culture... we really wanted to go, 'Let's just celebrate in the biggest way!'" he ended.

"Forgotten Island" hits Philippine cinemas on September 23, with sneak screenings on September 19 and 20. 

RELATED: 'Forgotten Island' co-director Joel Crawford dedicates film to Filipino wife

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