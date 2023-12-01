Celebrity friends express support for Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla over breakup

MANILA, Philippines — The celebrity friends of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla expressed their support to the former couple after they finally announced their breakup.

Kathryn and Daniel yesterday announced their breakup after 11 years of being together.

Celebrity friends of the former couple commented on their respective posts to show support.

Joshua Garcia, Ruffa Gutierrez, Melai Cantiveros-Francisco, Vice Ganda, Ogie Alcasid, Bianca Gonzales, AC Bonifacio, Mavy Legazpi and Marco Gumabao, to name a few, commented on Kathryn and Daniel's posts.

"Yakap," Joshua said.

"My broken Kathniel heart! Mahigpit na yakap sa inyong dalawa," Ruffa commented.

Maymay Entrata, Ivana Alawi, Miles Ocampo, Denise Laurel, Sofia Andres, Alora Sasam, Say Alonzo, Rita Daniela, Angelica Panganiban, Darren, Bela Padilla, Alex Gonzaga, Chie Filomeno, Sarah Lahbati and MJ Lastimosa also showed support to Kathryn.

"Mahal kita bai.." Maymay wrote.

"My forever princess now Queen.. we don’t see each other but know I love u n I’m always here no showbiz proud of the woman and artist you have become cheering always," Denise wrote.

Kathryn and Daniel finally revealed yesterday that they have broken up.

"I'm well aware of the rumors and speculations going around, and as hard as it is to put everything into words, I want you to hear it straight from me: It's true that Deej and I have decided to part ways," Kathryn said.

"Thank you for dancing with me during my highs and thank you for singing with me during my lows," Daniel said in his Instagram account.

"Our lives may drift away, but our love will still ride that tide," he added.

