Jimuel Pacquiao's rumored girlfriend spotted at family dinner 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 24, 2025 | 1:19pm
Jimuel Pacquiao's rumored girlfriend spotted at family dinnerÂ 
The Pacquiaos with an unnamed Latina-looking woman in Los Angeles, California, as seen in the Instagram post of Jinkee Pacquiao on July 24, 2025.
Jinkee Pacquiao via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — A pretty Latina-looking woman beside Jimuel Pacquiao caught the attention of online users after Jinkee Pacquiao posted photos of their family dinner in Los Angeles, California. 

Jinkee shared a carousel of photos on Instagram that features her husband, Filipino boxing legend Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao, and their youngest son Israel. It also features another couple and a gentleman, presumably related to the pretty Latina. 

"Tonight deserves something special. Family dinner time. Cherishing family moments,” Jinkee wrote on her caption. 

No further details, apart from the geotagged location of the post, were given. 

The woman is rumored to be Jimuel’s girlfriend. She also appeared in Jinkee’s previous post about going to church in California with her family. Jimuel and the unnamed woman were seen holding hands in the photo. 

RELATED: Jimuel eyes turning pro

JIMUEL PACQUIAO

JINKEE PACQUIAO

MANNY PACQUIAO
