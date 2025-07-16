^

Harrison Ford, Kathy Bates, 'Adolescence' star Owen Cooper set Emmys history

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 16, 2025 | 3:25pm
Composite photos of Harrison Ford and Kathy Bates
Apple TV+, CBS

MANILA, Philippines — A number of milestones were marked following the announcement of the 2025 Emmy Award nominations.

Veteran actor Harrison Ford scored his first-ever Emmy nomination in the Best Supporting Actor - Comedy category for his role in "Shrinking" at 83 years old. 

He is now the second-oldest nominee in the category after the late Alan Arkin, who was 86 years old when he was nominated for his work in "The Kominsky Method" five years ago.

Many thought Ford was going to get his first nod during the first show's season two years ago or even for the Taylor Sheridan series "1923."

Ford will be up against co-star Michael Urie, Ike Barinholtz from "The Studio," Colman Domingo from "The Four Seasons," Jeff Hiller from "Somebody Somewhere," Bowen Yang from "Saturday Night Live," and two-time winner Ebon Moss-Bachrach from "The Bear."

Oscar winner Kathy Bates is also among the Hollywood veterans marking another milestone. At 77 years old, Bates is now the oldest Best Lead Actress - Drama nominee after getting a nod for "Matlock."

The two-time Emmy winner beat a nearly 30-year-old record set by the late Angela Lansbury who was 70 years old when the latter received her final nomination for "Murder, She Wrote."

Bates will compete against Sharon Horgan from "Bad Sisters," Britt Lower from "Severance," Keri Russell from "The Diplomat," and the "The Last of Us" actress Bella Ramsey, who is the first openly non-binary performer to be up for an Emmy.

For comparison, the oldest-ever actor to be nominated for an Emmy is television legend Carol Burnett, who was 91 years old when she was up for Best Supporting Actress - Comedy last year for "Palm Royale."

On the other end, 15-year-old "Adolescence" star Owen Cooper is the youngest-ever Best Supporting Actor - Limited/Anthology Series or TV Movie nominee.

The record was previously held by Scott Jacoby who was 16 years old when he was nominated for the TV movie "That Certain Summer" in 1972.

If he wins, Cooper would be the youngest-ever winner of an acting Emmy.

Cooper faces competition in his co-star Ashley Walters, Javier Bardem from "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story," Rob Delaney from "Dying for Sex," and Bill Camp and Peter Skarsgaard from "Presumed Innocent."

Kristen Bell has been a television favorite in "Veronica Mars" and "The Good Place," but she just earned her first Emmy nomination — Best Lead Actress - Comedy — for "Nobody Wants This."

Her co-star Adam Brody also picked up his first Emmy nod in the male counterpart.

"The Bear" star Ayo Edebiri has double marks this year as the youngest Black woman to receive three acting nods and the first woman up for acting and directing in the comedy categories in the same year.

